Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik inTouch Online Conference Inspires CFOs to Evolve NOW with Solutions for Today and for a Future of Accelerated Financial Transformation

Global virtual event gathered the CCH Tagetik community to share key innovations, best practices and a vision of evolution in the Office of Finance through explainable and actionable data for faster, better-informed decision-making

, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and the global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals hosted more than 2000 participants at its 2020 CCH Tagetik inTouch Online User Conference under the theme Evolve NOW. Targeting today's pressing concerns and the accelerated changes required to adapt, the event showcased the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform with a spotlight on the launch of key and very timely new expert solutions.

Key innovations highlighted CCH Tagetik's targeted investments in advanced technologies to support the CFO's need for enhanced data & analytics. The "Actionable and Explainable Prediction" innovation then took center stage at the live plenary sessions, which demonstrated concrete applications for the Office of Finance in the application of cutting-edge Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence technologies. Also unveiled was the dynamic new CCH Tagetik SmartInsight reporting tool for creating ad-hoc reports and performing analysis "on-the-fly".

The highly-engaged participants were also introduced to the CCH Tagetik Account Reconciliation Solution, built on the renowned

, that enriches the financial close to disclose offering, providing the ultimate "A to Z" experience for accountants and financial executives. There was a full house for demonstrations of thecloud apps, a package of five new planning applications, launched to support the immediate need of finance departments to assess impacts and play out scenarios as they seek an innovative route through the stress of the current pandemic.

"The CCH Tagetik inTouch Online conference was a tremendous opportunity to share how our portfolio continues to evolve enabling finance transformation, and the response was incredibly positive. The rich exchanges among attendees were further proof that the current times are accelerating the digitization and modernization of the office of the CFO, while also demonstrating the need for resilience," said

Ralf Gärtner

, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "Businesses must combine financial and operational data and connect their information and processes on one trusted, technology-advanced platform to drive productivity and better decision-making. The deep engagement of the audience in this was palpable."

As part of the unforgettable 18-hour virtual experience, the global CCH Tagetik user community connected with peers, met product experts and learned about the latest product innovations through a robust and stimulating agenda comprising over 40 sessions. The event opened with distinguished guest speaker Professor Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle, former CEO of the gas and engineering company The Linde Group. He revealed his experience, in a frank and engaging interview, of how to manage in times of accelerated change. In addition, numerous customers from around the globe shared real-life project results and best practices including Evapco, Gasag, Generali Participations Netherlands, Helvetia, Hempel, MT Højgaard, OCBC Bank, Tokio Marine, Unicoop, Uniper and more. Sponsors EY, KPMG, PwC, SAP and Satriun engaged clients in the virtual exhibitors' area.

