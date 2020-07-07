FreedomPay Launches New Leading-Edge Brand Worldwide

Global leader in commerce solutions reveals Next Level Commerce™

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay today launches a dynamic new image and repositioning, in a rebranding exercise that is geared to the changing nature of payments and the industry's reliance on Next Level Commerce™ technologies. The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the technology choice for many of the world's leading brands across retail, hospitality, contract food services, gaming, eCommerce, higher education and unattended solutions that are using technology as a primary differentiator to grow and innovate in an increasingly complex environment.

Since its founding in 2000, FreedomPay has grown from a pioneer in payments technology to becoming the innovation partner of choice. In 2014, FreedomPay earned PCI-Validation for the first fully functional P2PE solution in North America and continues to lead the industry globally with an innovative approach to loyalty, business intelligence, and consumer experience. FreedomPay technologies are integral to delivering Next Level Commerce™ solutions across the globe and powers the most notable banks, card brands, processors, acquirers, mobile wallets, ISV's and device manufacturers in delivering solutions to their end customers.

"FreedomPay has experienced tremendous success over the last 20 years and Next Level Commerce™ is so much more than a rebranding exercise", said Tom Durovsik, Founder & CEO of FreedomPay. "It is the embodiment of our singular focus on building unmatched commerce technologies that today are powering an entire industry."

"We helped FreedomPay build their brand image in 2014, so it only seemed natural to partner on their next chapter," said Greg Ricciardi Founder & CEO of 20nine. "The FreedomPay team and positioning is truly Next Level and the new brand speaks to the global influence and impact they have in the payments space."

Visit

www.freedompay.com

to learn more about Next Level Commerce™.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

FreedomPay was first to market with a

Touchless Commerce program

, ensuring the safety of merchants and customers globally.

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200777/FreedomPay_NextLevelCommerce.jpg