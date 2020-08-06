Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pubblicato il: 06/08/2020 18:10
TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on August 25, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 5:30 a.m. ET.
Investor Community Conference Call
Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at
https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.
Conference Call RebroadcastA rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, September 23, 2020 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 8932373#.
The webcast will be available at
https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-resultsuntil Monday, November 30, 2020.
For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto,
paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto,
jill.homenuk@bmo.com, (416) 867-4770; Bill Anderson, Toronto,
bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia
