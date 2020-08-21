Norican Group holds opening ceremony for its Hanjiang facility

Four top brands in the foundry equipment industry gather in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of August 19, 2020, Taastrup, Denmark-based Norican Group held the opening ceremony for its new factory on Hanjiang Road, Changzhou National Hi-Tech District, where its DISA moulding lines and Italpresse Gauss high-pressure die casting machines will be produced. Senior vice president for the Asia Pacific region at Norican Group Wei Baohua, China Foundry Association executive vice president Wen Ping and China Foundry Association secretary-general Qian Ming delivered speeches at the opening ceremony. Executives at Norican Group headquarters also participated in the ceremony through an online video hookup.

The Asia Pacific SVP, Mr. Wei, said,

After more than 20 years of manufacturing and operating in China, Norican Group, and its brands, DISA, Italpresse Gauss, StrikoWestofen and Wheelabrator, have built a complete and fully systematic production base in Changzhou, integrating the R&D, design and production of all four brands as well as their excellent resources to provide customers with the most advanced technologies in Europe and the most reliable quality when it comes to manufacturing in tandem with the most timely and efficient localized services. The group is committed to providing one-stop solutions for the foundry industry.

The group is well cognizant of the fact that an intelligent production process is the key driver to reshaping the industrial value chain system. The expansion of its manufacturing center in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District demonstrates the group's strategic determination to establish a definite and meaningful footprint across the Asia Pacific region. Through collaborative design and cross-border technology transfer among all its R&D centers, Norican has constantly enhanced its ability to develop high-tech products, providing more environmentally friendly and intelligent equipment to the market.

About Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND)

Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND) is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. There are more than 1,600 foreign-invested companies in CND. Recently, CND is accelerating the development pace and intensifying the efforts on construction of an industrial base, making 2 pillar businesses: equipment manufacturing (precision machinery) and new materials bigger and stronger. The emerging industries consist of new generation of information technology, biomedical, new energy vehicle, photovoltaic and aviation

