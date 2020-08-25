Private Trade Finance Firm, USEC, Issues Limited Private Placement Offering to Expand Trade Operations
Pubblicato il: 25/08/2020 14:58
GENEVA, Switzerland, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva based international investment firm,
With the support and guidance of the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce), USEC positions itself as a unique conduit to trade finance and investment opportunities for companies during this period of economic uncertainty. The ICC wishes to effectively alleviate some of the key disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In its April 6th 2020
To this end, USEC is working diligently to fulfill the ICC's objective, by offering its services to businesses in search of non-traditional funding in the goal of helping with a speedy global economic recovery. "As the global economy gradually recovers and opens for business again, trade companies may meet with funding constraints and require assistance to transact effectively," said Edgar Burke, USEC Chief Investment Officer.
USEC has enlisted the services of international advisory firm
United Securities Equity Corp (USEC) is a Geneva based international investment firm, providing businesses across the globe with a specialized range of trade and finance solutions.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Media Relations, Nelson Abraham, at +41 22 531 0013 or email
Logo -