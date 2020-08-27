Techstars to Partner with ABN AMRO

New accelerator program will support startups that are transforming financial services in business and life

BOULDER, Colorado, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars, the global platform for investment and innovation, and ABN AMRO have agreed to a three-year partnership to accelerate innovation through a Techstars accelerator program. The partners will focus on identifying and supporting innovative startups transforming financial services in business and life.

The collaboration will connect ABN AMRO with Techstars' unmatched global network and help the company accelerate digitization and innovation in delivering its strategy. Through the mentorship-driven accelerator program, the companies will recruit and support the most promising early stage companies in the financial industry.

"Financial services and technologies underpin so much of what we do in business, life and even socializing today," said Keith Camhi, senior vice president of accelerators, Techstars. "Partnering with an innovative and engaged company like ABN AMRO allows us to continue to tap the immense sector expertise we have and help entrepreneurs develop solutions that enhance lives and improve how businesses operate."

Selected startups will work closely with Techstars' program team and vast mentor network, and with ABN AMRO's corporate innovation team, subject matter experts, and network of clients.

"Working with the startup ecosystem is crucial for ABN AMRO's innovation journey," said Edwin van Bommel, chief innovation officer, ABN AMRO. "Our aim is to be at the forefront of innovation in relevant ecosystems, supporting startups to become leaders in their field and allowing us to build out our leading position in innovation. Partnering with a leading accelerator like Techstars allows us to find and connect with the best startups in the global ecosystem."

Timeline:

About TechstarsTechstars is the global platform for investment and innovation. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas — entrepreneurs create the future, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Today our mission is to make innovation accessible to everyone, everywhere. We do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to create a more sustainable and inclusive world. Since 2006, Techstars has invested in more than 2,200 companies and today has a market cap of $27 Billion.

www.techstars.com

About ABN AMROABN AMRO serves clients in the retail, private banking and corporate banking sectors. Our primary focus is on Northwest Europe. We offer clients in the Netherlands an extensive and comprehensive range of products and services across a variety of channels, including our Mobile Banking app and Internet Banking. ABN AMRO possesses a clear and bold purpose: banking for better, for generations to come. The bank's impact on society and on the economy is tremendous, and for our contribution to be both positive and enduring we need to make the right choices. Everything that we do derives from our purpose: now and in the future.

Logo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1244449/Techstars_master_logo_color_Logo.jpg