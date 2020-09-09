Sierra Blanca Estates And FENDI Casa Announce The Launch Of EPIC MARBELLA Furnished By FENDI Casa In Marbella, Spain

Private Residences offering a new concept for refined living in Europe.

MARBELLA, Spain, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury private developer Sierra Blanca Estates and FENDI Casa, the Italian design house, have collaborated to develop EPIC MARBELLA furnished by FENDI Casa. The project boasts 56 timeless residences located in a beautiful enclave reaching over twelve acres of land on the Golden Mile of Marbella, one of the most enchanting towns in the province of Málaga.

This new venture marks FENDI Casa's first branded real estate project in Europe, a concept that offers its discerning clientele a unique and emotional lifestyle experience that starts at the threshold.

The building license has been granted and construction has begun. EPIC MARBELLA furnished by FENDI Casa, slated to be completed in Spring 2022, brings together FENDI Casa and Sierra Blanca Estates, two leading global brands synonymous with style. Both share an unwavering passion for producing high quality products with an acute focus on design and creativity, underscored by the art of excellence.

Monica Venegas, Principal of Venegas International Group who are handling sales commented: "We have seen repeated success with branding luxury residences, as it contributes to premium to the project for the developer and adds value to the consumer with their investment."

Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of Sierra Blanca Estates said: "Sierra Blanca Estates aims to re-define true luxury in Marbella. It all started with a dream, to offer the first and only branded residence in Spain. Today, we are proud to present EPIC Marbella, furnished by FENDI Casa, the most exclusive residential project in Spain"

The residences include 22 feet of floor-to-ceiling windows welcoming breath-taking scenery that surrounds the region with refined designs of FENDI Casa and thoughtful luxuries provided by Sierra Blanca Estates.

Each residence includes a FENDI signature kitchen with Gaggenau appliance and FENDI signature wardrobes. All residences offer Italian marble bathrooms with custom-designed fixtures, beautifully designed and thoughtfully executed. Exceptional amenities also include a spacious state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center. Residents can immerse themselves into a rare 25 metre infinity pool with stunning surroundings and a lavish private signature spa outfitted with dedicated treatment rooms, two hammams, and two saunas, reserved exclusively for residents

Residences are three to five bedrooms, offering personal retreats and penthouses ranging in size from 3,800 square feet to more than 9,200 square feet. Prices range from €2.5 million to €7 million.

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249860/EPIC_Marbella.jpg

Jamie Ley, Associate Director, Relevance International t: +44 (0) 7748 925 315 e:

jamie@relevanceinternational.com