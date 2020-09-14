Premia Partners celebrates the firm's 4th anniversary and welcomes Chanyoung Kim who joins as Director of the Sales & Distribution team
Pubblicato il: 14/09/2020 01:00
HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, a leading ETF issuer in Hong Kong founded in 2016, recently celebrated the 4th anniversary of the firm. The company also announced the appointment of Chanyoung Kim as Director and member of the Sales & Distribution team, with immediate effect. He will report directly to Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners.
Chanyoung has over 17 years of experience in the financial industry, and has extensive experience in client engagement and investor education across active, passive and systematic investment strategies. Prior to Premia Partners, Chanyoung was the Head of ETF Sales at the headquarters of Samsung Asset Management, which has dominant market share in the Korean ETF market.
"We are delighted to have someone with Chanyoung's high calibre joining us at Premia, who also shares great passion and commitment for ETF," said Rebecca Chua. "Chanyoung brings with him unique industry experience as we are ready for our next milestone.
2020 is a very special year for the world, and notwithstanding the challenging environment, we are very grateful to be able to register since April meaningful AUM growth by over 60% as of end of August. It is with both humbleness and excitement that we begin our 5
As of September 14
About Premia Partners
Premia Partners was founded in Hong Kong in 2016, by a group of ETF enthusiasts who believe in enabling investors with cost efficient investment tools, and see enormous scope for growth and innovation in the Asian ETF industry. In Asia, and for Asia – because this is our home. For more information, please visit