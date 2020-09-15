Surge of Covid-Related Interest in Investment Migration from Citizens of Developed Nations
Pubblicato il: 15/09/2020 10:01
LONDON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The massive volatility driven by Covid-19 has pushed the steady growth in investment migration into overdrive, with a nearly 50% increase in enquiries overall as the pandemic coursed around the globe in the six months to June 2020 compared to the same period last year. While the surge in interest shown by citizens of emerging economies such as India and Nigeria is somewhat predictable, a fascinating turn of events is the growing attention from nationals of leading developed nations. Most notable is America, with a dramatic 100% increase in enquiries from US citizens in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, along with significantly greater interest shown by Canadians and UK citizens.
"The tumultuous events of 2020, including the unplanned pause during the Great Lockdown, have resulted in people reconsidering how they wish to conduct their lives and — for those fortunate enough — choosing where they want to live by opting for investment migration," says
In terms of the total number of enquiries made in the first six months of 2020, Indian nationals outstripped all other nationalities by a long stretch. Henley & Partners received 96.5% more enquiries from Indian nationals than Nigerian nationals, who were placed second, followed by Pakistan and, startlingly, the US.
Several countries that host investment migration programs rank high on prominent indexes such as the 2020 Global Peace Index (GPI), the World Bank's 2020 Ease of Doing Business ranking, and Deep Knowledge Analytics' Covid-19 Regional Safety Assessment ranking. For those seeking the comfort of an alternative residence option in times of crisis,
In terms of alternative citizenship options in Europe,
"Once 'nice-to-have' assets of convenience and privilege that enhanced travel freedom and provided vacation or second homes, alternative residence and citizenship have rapidly become 'must-have' essential assets, not just to survive, but to thrive in the 21
Media Contact
Paddy Blewer