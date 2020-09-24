The votes are in and FP Markets has been crowned 'Best Global Value Forex Broker' for 2020
This is the second consecutive year that FP Markets has been voted as the Best Global Value Forex Broker and highlights its commitment to providing a superior trading destination for its clients. It is also a reflection of the company's desire to constantly enhance its product.
These thoughts were echoed by Managing Director Matt Murphie who said "Being voted Best Global Value Forex Broker for the second consecutive year feels even more gratifying than our award in 2019. Being recognised in this way demonstrates that we are the best destination for clients for overall trading experience given our market leading tight spreads and fast execution. We have continued to strive for success and look for ways to continuously improve the products and services we provide. When people trade with FP Markets, they can confidently say that they are trading with the #1 Global Value Forex Broker.*"
"It is a great way to celebrate the company's 15 year anniversary and is just reward to the entire organisation during what has been a challenging year for all globally."
FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments
FP Markets was founded in May 2005
Notes to Editors
About FP Markets:
For full details of our wide-ranging offering, please visit
