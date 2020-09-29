Financial Times: Top Ranks for HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management

LEIPZIG, Germany, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest ranking by the Financial Times, which assesses Master in Management programs from universities around the globe, has awarded top places to the education offered at HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management both in Europe and worldwide.

Three years after graduation, HHL alumni receive salaries which are among the highest in the world (7th place globally, 3rd place in Europe). HHL's Career Service was also ranked 7th worldwide. In the global ranking, which includes a total of 90 universities, HHL came in 2nd in Germany and 23rd worldwide. This means that the Leipzig-based business school improved even more and finished ahead of a large number of reputable international universities.

Dean Stephan Stubner:

"Especially in times of crises, it is important for young people to enjoy high-quality and widely respected education. Companies tell us that they are thankful to find high-powered and responsible junior leaders here."

The FT Global Ranking is considered to be one of the most comprehensive and significant of its kind internationally for Master in Management programs. The ranking uses data from graduate interviews conducted three years after graduation as well as information provided by the universities themselves, such internationality of the programs.

"HHL was the best choice for me as it combines a great education with tremendous opportunities. Besides close ties to alumni, the university provides numerous chances to get in touch with prospective employers."

Benjamin Kühl, HHL alumnus (Consultant, McKinsey & Company)

HHLHHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management is a university-level private business school with the right to award doctoral and post-doctoral degrees. The goal of HHL is to educate effective, responsible and entrepreneurially minded leaders. HHL was named "Best Entrepreneurial University" by Stifterverband.