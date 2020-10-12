Sojern and Convious Partner Together to Help Leisure and Attractions Reach and Convert More Customers

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, and, Europe's leading eCommerce platform for the Leisure industry, have partnered up to bring an integrated digital solution that drives conversions and amplifies reach for attractions and leisure activity operators globally.

Convious' all-inclusive data driven eCommerce platform for Leisure venues, together with Sojern's smart online advertising for travel marketers, provides an excellent joint solution for tour and activity operators to effortlessly reach travelers.

"Sojern is particularly excited to be partnering with Convious as we double down on our attractions product," said Josh Beckwith, Senior Director of Strategic Accounts, Sojern. "The combination of our multi-channel digital marketing campaigns, and Convious' disruptive eCommerce platform, including some exceptional COVID-19 recovery tools, allows for a unique opportunity for us to support our attractions partners through this challenging period."

"The need to book leisure activities online is on the rise, so there couldn't have been a better time to team up with a result-driven and world-class digital marketing solutions company like Sojern. We're both enthusiastic to work together in supporting leisure venues in driving more direct bookings, while ensuring a safe visit for their guests," saidBernard Kochen, Sales VP at Convious. "We believe Sojern's experience in identifying and attracting the right customers, together with Convious' conversion-oriented booking platform powered by A.I., are the perfect combination of technologies to support leisure operators in improving their performance."

About Sojern

provides digital marketing solutions for the travel industry. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern activates multi-channel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. More than 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern to engage and convert travelers around the world.

About Convious

is a data driven eCommerce platform for Leisure venues empowering to sell more direct, designed to manage leisure and attraction operators' Marketing, Sales, and Service strategy all in one place with the help of Artificial Intelligence. Through the Convious SaaS platform, which includes marketing tools and Crowd Control management, they help leisure venues attract more visitors to their website and lead them to a high-conversion online checkout.

