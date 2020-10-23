Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA

ExSa, a subsidiary of Sabancı Holding, and PPF IndustryCo (an affiliate of Škoda Transportation)completed all official processes for acquisition of Temsa Transportation Vehicles. TEMSA, which has been serving the Turkish industry for over 50 years, is back on track to make new investments. TEMSA operates in the most competitive European markets, such as France, Germany, Italy and England, with over 12 thousand vehicles and it will continue to expand its presence in the region in the upcoming period.

ADANA, Turkey, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the final approvals issued by the related local and foreign authorities, Sabancı Holding, and PPF Group which is the controlling shareholder of Škoda Transportation, took over the management of TEMSA. TEMSA, an organization that has been in the Turkish Industry for over 50 years, will become an active actor of the Turkish economy once again with its new organizational structure through the partnership established by Exsa Export Sanayi Mamulleri Satış ve Araştırma A.Ş., a subsidiary of Sabancı Holding, and PPF IndustryCo. B.V. (PPF), a member of PPF Group.

So far, TEMSA has exported over 12 thousand vehicles to 66 different countries and its growth in Europe is to continue in the upcoming period. Having an extensive network of dealers and service organization in Europe, particularly in France, Germany, Italy and England, TEMSA is recognized as one the key players in the region; leveraging the knowledge and international power of Sabancı – PPF (Škoda) partnership, it will increase Temsa's strength even more and reinforce its position in the market and its segments of operation.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE THROUGH INNOVATION DRIVEN GROWTH STRATEGY

Sabancı Holding's CEO Cenk Alper noted that the automotive sector is currently the most challenging global scene of technological competition and continued: "In such an environment, we believe that TEMSA will make a difference not only with its high-quality production skills but also with its innovation driven growth strategy. TEMSA, a company that has exported over 12 thousand vehicles to 66 different countries so far, is successful in the foreign markets and we believe that together with Škoda Transportation will be capable to utilize its potential. We see electric transportation solutions as the future of public transportation and TEMSA will become one of the iconic companies of the upcoming period by making new investments in this field. We will leverage the technological know-how of our partner Škoda Transportation in this segment and we will join forces to offer new business opportunities to TEMSA".

Investment Director of PPF Group, Ladislav Chvátal also appreciated the partnership with Sabanci Holding as a strong local partner with international experience and knowledge. "We believe there are many areas where we can find mutual business opportunities and utilize the strengths of both partners."

NEW PARTNERSHIP AND NEW HORIZONS FOR TEMSA

Sabancı Holding's CEO Cenk Alper continued: "Škoda Transportation, is European leader in production of trains, metro cars, trolleybuses and low-floor trams. Furthermore, in Turkey, the rail system solutions of Škoda Transportation currently facilitate urban transportation in Konya and Eskişehir. From now on, as TEMSA, our aim is to have a strong presence as well in the rail system market with the rail public transportation systems from Škoda Transportation's portfolio."

NEW CEO: TOLGA KAAN DOĞANCIOĞLU

Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu, who recently worked for Kordsa, a member of Sabancı Group, is the new CEO of TEMSA which is one of the leading players of the Turkish bus and midibus sector and, so far, has exported over 12 thousand vehicles designed by the Turkish engineers to 66 different countries. In the past, Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu worked in production and design segments of the automotive sector and has extensive experience in this sector; he will contribute to the process of assuring competitive production continuity of TEMSA in the upcoming period and reinforcing the company's position in its existing markets. Furthermore, Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu will lead TEMSA in the potential growth areas such as smart transportation, electric and autonomous vehicles.

ABOUT SABANCI GROUP

Sabancı Holding, one of Turkey's leading conglomerates, is the parent company and manages the Sabancı Group's companies with a strategic portfolio approach. The main business areas of Sabancı Group are; banking, insurance, energy, industrials, building materials, and retail. Sabancı Group companies are market leaders in most of their respective sectors.

ABOUT TOLGA KAAN DOĞANCIOĞLU

After graduating from Ankara Anatolian High School and Mechanical Engineering Department of ODTÜ (Middle East Technical University), Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu began his career at ASELSAN and then worked for ENKA Teknik and Ford Otosan companies and completed several national and international projects. He completed a private MBA program at Koç University during the same years.

In 2005, he left Ford Otosan to establish Hexagon Studio Engineering and Design Company, and he worked as the General Manager of this company for 12 years.

In December 2017, Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu joined Sabancı Group as the Project and Business Development Director of the Department of Industry Group and he was appointed as the Construction and Business Development Director of Kordsa in July 2018. When TEMSA was transferred to the partnership of Sabancı Holding and PPF Group, he was appointed as the CEO of TEMSA.

He is married, has two children and he is fluent in English and German.

ABOUT SKODA TRANSPORTATION

Skoda Transportation, one of the world's leading engineering and industrial corporations, is a member of PPF Group which invests in a wide range of businesses including banking and financial services, telecommunication, biotech, insurance, real estate, agriculture and engineering. Established in the Czech Republic, the company manufactured its first locomotive in 1920 and continued to grow sustainably in the last 100 years.

So far, Skoda Transportation has combined experience and substantial engineering know-how particularly in urban transportation by manufacturing 5500 electrical locomotives, over 850 metro cars, 14 thousand 500 trolleybuses, 950 coaches and over 1000 low-floor trams in 7 different facilities located on a total area of 250 thousand square meters, and trams designed by Skoda Transportation are currently used in Eskişehir and Konya provinces of Turkey.

