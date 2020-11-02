SSG Corp. Strengthens Global Positon with Addition of Veteran Sales Leaders in Singapore and EMEA

Jerome Soh, formerly of IDG, joins SSG as Commercial Director in Singapore while Samar Kidwai, formerly of MarketOne and IDG, signs on as VP Sales, EMEA.

DENVER and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Simplified (SSG), a data-driven B2B demand gen company welcomes Jerome Soh and Samar Kidwai to their global sales team. Each hire brings over a decade of excellence in technical sales. Their expertise will help further solidify Selling Simplified as a global leader in B2B demand generation.

Samar Kidwai is appointed as Vice President of Sales, EMEA. Samar holds over 12 years of sales experience (including six years in the B2B sphere) at companies including IDG and MarketOne.

In previous roles, Kidwai gained experience with demand generation technology, content marketing, programmatic advertising, ABM, SaaS business models and direct sales within the IT industry. Her travels throughout her career position her to build lasting relationships with clients throughout the culturally nuanced EMEA region she oversees.

Samar aims to expand SSG's awareness in EMEA and become a trusted advisor to her clients: "Collaboration is key," she says. "I will work closely with each region to learn their markets and strengthen our business globally. I'm excited to collaborate with the team at SSG and play a role in their growing success."

Jerome Soh is appointed Commercial Director, APAC, based in Singapore. He boasts an impeccable track record from over 15 years of technical sales with companies like Questex Media Group, TechTarget and IDG Global Solutions.

Soh plans to pivot the pandemic-induced economic setbacks in APAC to SSG's advantage. "COVID-19 presents SSG with opportunities in that many companies are switching from in-person events to digitalized campaigns," says Soh. "Companies are prioritizing lead generation services to spruce up pipeline and bolster growth."

Soh looks forward to expanding SSG's business in APAC. "I'm thrilled to be part of the growing APAC team and will work with the VP of Global Sales and rest of the team to forge new partnerships in the region."

Charlie Whife, VP of Global Sales, commented on the substantial additions to his roster: "With these two strategic hires we look to take our team to the next level in our expansion, by adding in experience as well two extremely talented individuals that can help take our product to a broader market."

