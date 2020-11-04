Wealth Dynamix Completes Eighth Year of Growth and Continues Expansion Despite Global Pandemic Challenges
Pubblicato il: 04/11/2020 08:01
LONDON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Since October 2019, Wealth Dynamix has expanded European operations, opened a new office in Paris to further support private banks, wealth and investment management firms in France and Switzerland, and acquired a number of significant global clients including a major global bank headquartered in Singapore and large European private bank headquartered in France.
In the UK several of the leading wealth managers and private banks including Charles Stanley, Ruffer, Quilter and Rothschild & Co completed major projects to upgrade to the latest version of the Wealth Dynamix CLM solution.
Many Wealth Dynamix clients accelerated digitisation projects throughout the second half of the year, spurred by the requirement to manage client relationships seamlessly from any location, sustain high levels of client interaction via digital channels, increase the speed and agility of onboarding and ensure ongoing compliance. In doing so there has been increased demand to deploy and upgrade to the newest version of the firm's WDX1 solution and to leverage cloud-based services more effectively.
"Moving into 2021," Linieres continues, "wealth managers will need to provide all internal stakeholders with an integrated view of client journeys, so they can make proactive and intelligent recommendations that match client requirements. They will need to build agility into their technology platforms, so they can adapt to change quickly without interrupting service quality. And there will be a permanent shift in the way people do business, requiring fully effective and secure digital communications, while all the time meeting regulatory obligations."