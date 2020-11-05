FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
A historic year continues for leading Forex Broker FP Markets
A comprehensive selection of advanced trading platforms, top-tier liquidity, competitive trading conditions, and exceptional customer service were singled out as the determining factors in crowning FP Markets as the winner.
Managing Director Matt Murphie was clearly delighted. "We are constantly striving to provide our clients with an exceptional trading experience. One of the most satisfying aspects of the award is that it comes after being judged against our competitors across all key aspects of our industry."
It has been a memorable year for FP Markets and comes after they were recently crowned as the
FP Markets offers a range of trading platforms including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and Iress. With several different
Those looking to trade CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies, should open a
Notes to Editors
About FP Markets:
For full details of our wide-ranging offering, please visit
Photo:
Logo: