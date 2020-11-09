Hudson Hill Capital Acquires InXpress in Partnership with Senior Management

NEW YORK and MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Hill Capital ("Hudson Hill" or "HHC"), a private investment firm founded by Eric Rosen, announced today that it acquired a majority stake in InXpress Holdings Ltd, a software-enabled global franchisor of transportation and logistics services, in partnership with the company's senior management team. The transaction reinforces InXpress's long-term commitment to provide world-class transportation and logistics solutions to small and medium sized businesses.

Based in Manchester, U.K., InXpress is an international franchisor of parcel, freight, and delivery logistics services serving SME customers through a software platform and global network of almost 400 franchises in 14 countries. Established in 1999, the company maintains relationships with tier-one parcel, air, and freight carriers around the world, offering discounted rates to franchisees that form relationships with SME customers through its direct salesforce. The Company also offers its SME customers and franchisees a SaaS platform, enabling franchisees to effectively manage customer service and customers to centrally manage their transportation and logistics requirements. InXpress built its online software platform, Webship+, on over 20-years of insight. Webship+'s easy-to-use software features include bespoke tailoring of best rates within their carrier network, a bulk upload tool to quickly manage multiple orders, and integration with all of the main e-commerce platforms.

"We target companies founded by entrepreneurs and run by high quality management teams with whom we can partner to bring the company to the next level of growth," said Eric Rosen, Managing Partner of Hudson Hill. "InXpress presents a unique platform to continue to build the business globally and offer a wider set of freight solutions. We look forward to working closely and in partnership with existing management shareholders, Mark Taylor, Adam Thompson, Dustin Hansen, and the entire management team."

Mark Taylor, Global CEO of InXpress since 2015, a franchising expert who has spent the last 20 years working with private equity companies from the U.K., U.S., and mainland Europe, said, "Most SME shippers do not have access to a simple, centralized transportation shipping solution like InXpress. Nor do they have access to experts in shipping at a local level, which is part of the service InXpress offers. The InXpress platform offers one-stop shipping solutions that leverage our expertise, dedicated customer service, and entrenched relationships with multiple carriers to provide business-to-business and e-commerce customers choice, scalability, and highly competitive rates to simplify all of their shipping needs. We are excited to work with the experienced Hudson Hill team to enhance our business and consistently improve our service offering to our global customers."

Adam Thompson, CEO InXpress EMEA who helped to start the business, said, "I am extremely proud of the company my father founded, which has seen huge growth over the past 20+ years. We are all very excited to continue the company's growth trajectory by partnering with the HHC team who recognize our potential and to drive the next phase of InXpress's growth."

Dustin Hansen, CEO InXpress Americas since 2013 and member of the Board of Directors of the International Franchise Association, added, "The ideal InXpress customer prefers to bring simplicity to their international, domestic, e-commerce, and freight shipping needs. Carriers benefit from access to our highly-fragmented SME customer base and simpler customer service requirements by outsourcing a number of support and back office functions to InXpress."

About InXpress

InXpress, a global business-to-business franchise company in the transportation and logistics industry with a network of almost 400 franchisees across 14 different countries, provides SMEs with unrivaled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the company's size and its global connection to more than 50 trusted carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping preparation and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and less-than-truckload ("LTL"). InXpress Americas began franchising in 2006. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the reoccurring revenue potential, visit website

www.inxpress.com

About Hudson Hill

Based in New York, Hudson Hill (

www.hudsonhillcapital.com

) is a private investment firm founded by Eric Rosen. Departing from the prevailing short-term orientation of the private equity industry, HHC invests with families, entrepreneurs, and management teams who are attracted to patient, long-term capital partners. Hudson Hill invests its own capital alongside like-minded partners in attractive growth-oriented opportunities in industries benefiting from long-term secular growth tailwinds. HHC's industry focus includes business services, software, and financial services sectors.

Contacts: For HHCChris Tofalli, Chris Tofalli Public Relations914-834-4334

chris@tofallipr.com

For InXpress Melanie Spencer+44(0)7399 532 702

melanie.spencer@inxpress.com