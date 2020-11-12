PQE Group Launches Internal Academy for Talent Development & Training: The PQE Academy Is Born
FLORENCE, Italy, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the pandemic and the global health emergency,
"In the last 5 years we have had an important growth also in terms of the number of internal resources," -
The employees, selected among the 800 from all over the world, will therefore have the opportunity to follow technical courses held by leading internal figures and focused on issues related to the services that the company offers. The courses will be available both through online platforms and through live lessons.
The real highlight of the initiative is represented by the possibility for the employees to receive full funds for an executive master degree of their choice within leading international universities and institutes.
To gain extra credits to spend at the PQE Academy, employees will also be evaluated based on their work performance and by taking part in numerous
PQE Group, a leading company in the field of data integrity and pharmaceutical quality, once again demonstrates its great commitment to improve employees' work life balance, community and constant development of its talents.
PQE Academy is part of a context of strong social commitment, which can also be found in the very latest R&D initiative, the
