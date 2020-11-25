Cerca
Teleios Capital Partners: Letter to the Board of Directors of Quadient S.A.

Pubblicato il: 25/11/2020 13:49

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which holds in excess of 15% of the share capital and voting rights of Quadient S.A., has today sent a public letter to the Board of Directors of the company.


The letter can be found here:

http://www.teleioscapital.com/documents/2020-11-25-Teleios-Letter-to-the-Board-of-Quadient.pdf

