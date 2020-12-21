2021 Visual Trends Report From Depositphotos With Insights from International Creative Agencies
Symbols of optimism, our physical and digital wellbeing, inspiration in nature, and earthy tones are some hints at the main features and themes in visual communication in 2021. Snackable videos that last a few seconds are gaining popularity online as they keep users engaged with authentic stories and an entertaining content format. Other areas to explore and experiment with are new interactive content formats that integrate sound and multisensory experiences and gamification in design.
"Our world greatly changed over the past year and it has never been more exciting to explore where visual communication is heading in the near future. The 2021 trends report is full of new insights for brands and content creators that aim to make the new reality we're living more thrilling than challenging. We collaborated with international award-winning creative agencies and industry experts for more tips and advice that could help your projects in the coming year." - Maria Sibirtseva, Creative Project Manager at Depositphotos
The creative agencies Depositphotos collaborated with for this project include Droga5 London, Design Bridge, Active Theory, Your Majesty, Dentsu ACHTUNG!, Publicis, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Saatchi & Saatchi Ukraine, [isdgroup], Locomotive, and experts from Google.
In the "Visual Trends 2021" report, you can find out more about online events, AR and artificial intelligence, about how user experience with brands is changing, and which topics will continue to form today's aesthetics.
