Introducing COMIRNATY®, the EU Brand Name for Pfizer & BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine, Developed by Brand Institute
Miami-based naming agency is the global leader in pharmaceutical name development
The COVID-19 vaccine's proposed nonproprietary name (pINN), tozinameran (toe zi na' mer an), was also developed by Brand Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary,
"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute team is honored to have partnered with two incredible companies, Pfizer and BioNTech, on the development of their COVID-19 vaccine's brand name, COMIRNATY®, and nonproprietary (p-INN) name, tozinameran," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "Naming a product that will have such a profound global impact is humbling, and an opportunity for which we are truly grateful."
With a portfolio of over 3,300 marketed healthcare names for close to 950 clients, Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare related name development. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally. Drug Safety Institute is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging and labeling.
