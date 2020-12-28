Simpl bags Fintech Startup of the Year title at India Fintech Awards 2020
- Simpl has been recognised for its groundbreaking innovations towards reimagining the payment experience, both for merchants and consumers using human-centric design and machine intelligence
BANGALORE, India, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
The Indian Fintech Award is a part of the India Fintech Forum that acknowledges Fintech Entrepreneurs/Businesses/Leaders every year for demonstrating significant success in the launch of innovative products and services, redefining business categories, usage of disruptive technologies, thought-leadership, and for their impact on the overall fintech ecosystem.
With over 2500+ category-leading online merchants like Zomato, Bigbasket, Dunzo, etc., in its merchant network, Simpl is building the future of credit-based payments for the mobile-first consumer in India - fully digital, frictionless, transparent, inclusive and personalized.
Taking inspiration from the age-old tradition of a khaata or tab (book of accounts) used by merchants to serve their regular customers, Simpl is scaling this concept for digital commerce. Simpl enables merchants to give their consumers a safe and seamless 1-click checkout experience while consumers can aggregate their transactions with Simpl's Buy Now Pay Later line of credit, get strong buyer protection and instant chargebacks. By powering this best-in class mobile-first buying experience, Simpl helps merchants increase cart conversion, basket size and order frequency along with driving loyalty & retention of their customers.
