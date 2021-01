Fewer Than Half Of Employees In Europe Feel Trusted At Work

- Trust helps employees innovate and feel engaged and brings out the best in employee teams

- Team cohesion to promote trust should be focus for leaders and organizations

ZURICH, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from

Catalyst

lead more inclusively

reveals that only 46% of employees in Europe report often or always being trusted at work. This experience of being trusted is consequential; as the data shows, when managers, experiences of trust increase, and organizations as well as employees benefit.

Moreover, the study shows that as teams become more cohesive, employees experience higher levels of trust, which, in turn, has a positive influence on innovation and engagement, and teams also become better at problem-solving.

In the survey of more than 1,700 full-time employees in five countries in Europe— United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, and France—respondents indicated that having opportunities to contribute to organizational goals and being invited by colleagues to participate in decision-making are the most critical features of being trusted.

The United Kingdom have the highest levels of feeling trusted often or always at work (50%), followed by the Netherlands (48%), Sweden (48%), Germany (39%), and France (36%).

"For all of these countries, only half or fewer than half of employees experience being trusted at work. Employers need to pay attention to this phenomenon and act to create trust as part of an inclusive work culture within organizations." said

Emily Shaffer

, report author and a director in Catalyst's Research department.

The study, the second part of the

Getting Real About Inclusive Leadership

series, also found:

"It should be concerning to leaders that over half of employees do not feel a sense of trust at work, particularly when we found that this motivates employees to do their best work," said

Allyson Zimmermann

, Catalyst Executive Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa. "Trust needs to be shown in action, and we hope this data helps corporate leaders in Europe lead inclusively and promote trust as part of their organizational cultures."

Survey participants were employed in a wide range of functions, industries, and ranks within their organizations.

Learn more and download

the study

About CatalystCatalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

Media Contacts:Naomi R. PattonVice President, Media & Public RelationsCatalyst

npatton@catalyst.org

Frances KnoxEurope Communications ConsultantCatalyst

frances@frankly-pr.co.uk

Logo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/732308/Catalyst_Tagline_Logo.jpg