Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:05
comunicato stampa

27 to 29 June, Paris - World Leaders & Scientists to Discuss: Basic Research Can Pioneer New Approaches to Global Challenges

26 giugno 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Co-hosts: International Human Frontier Science Program Organization & French Ministry of Higher Education and Research

Under the High Patronage of Mr Emmanuel MACRONPresident of the French Republic

Live-stream begins 13h15 (CEST) 27 June 2023https://youtube.com/live/tRqXQSNh-YY?feature=shareProgram: https://www.hfsp.org/paris-summit-program

PARIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fundamental Life Science Meets Climate, Environment, and Sustainability," invites world leaders and scientists to forge new partnerships and propose systems-level approaches to solve global challenges. The events contribute toward the U.N. International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development.

High-Level Summit, 27 June, at French Academy of Sciences:

International Scientific Symposium, 28 & 29 June, at Auditorium André and Liliane Bettencourt:

Press Contact:English speakers: Rachael Bishop, rbishop@hfsp.org, +33 (0)7 81 87 62 21.French speakers: Hélène Boulanger,h.boulanger@logos-france.fr, +33 (0) 66 88 79 31 67.

To attend in-person, register with press contacts.

See the HFSPO website for updates. Watch a video on the events. Partners: the French National Research Agency, the French Academy of Sciences, National Center for Scientific Research, the Institut Pasteur, the International Science Council, the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, and UNESCO.

The Human Frontier Science Program was established in 1989 to advance international research and training at the frontier of life sciences. Its objectives are to promote intercontinental collaboration and training in cutting-edge interdisciplinary research focused on the life sciences. HFSP receives financial support from the governments or research councils of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, as well as the European Commission. With its collaborative research grants and postdoctoral fellowships, the program has awarded more than 4,500 fellowships involving more than 7,500 scientists from around the world. Since the start of the program, 28 HFSP laureates have received the Nobel Prize.

International Human Frontier Science Program, 12 Quai Saint-Jean, Strasbourg, Francewww.hfsp.org | Phone : +33-(0)3 88 21 51 23 | @HFSP Twitter | Facebook page#LifeScience4Sustainability#LS4S

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129669/HFSP_logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/27-to-29-june-paris--world-leaders--scientists-to-discuss-basic-research-can-pioneer-new-approaches-to-global-challenges-301862496.html

in Evidenza