Venerdì 24 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:58
12:57 Imprese, Acampora: "Da 10 anni vediamo valore economia spaziale e del mare"

12:54 Giacomoni (Consap): "Assicurare agli italiani un futuro migliore"

12:51 Black Friday, Alba Parietti: "Lo ignoro, odio la ressa e lo shopping on line"

12:49 Il Natale di re Carlo fra l'incudine dei figli e il martello di Camilla

12:48 Confindustria Nautica: in Ddl il fondo per la rottamazione dei motori marini, misura attesa

12:38 Rottamazione quater, scadenza seconda rata il 30 novembre: come pagare

12:38 Roma, uomo nudo fa irruzione in un palazzo e semina panico al Pigneto

12:28 Ascolti tv, Un professore 2 vince prima serata. 'Effetto' Morgan su X Factor

12:14 Immigrazione, un anno boom in Rete. Poco centrosinistra, più critiche da estrema destra

12:13 Polmoniti nei bambini in Cina, Pechino rassicura: "Causate da patogeni noti"

12:04 Spazio, Urso: "Nei prossimi mesi collegato su mare, spazio e Ia"

12:02 Cortellesi, film 'bocciato' da commissione nominata da Franceschini

515 companies, organizations to participate in first China International Supply Chain Expo

24 novembre 2023 | 11.58
BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from People's Daily Online:

A total of 515 Chinese and foreign enterprises and institutions will participate in the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), which is scheduled to run from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Venue) in Beijing, displaying new technologies, new products and services in the key links of the global supply chain.

Covering a total exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) features five supply chains, which are smart vehicle, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology and healthy life, as well as a supply chain service exhibition area.

The first CISCE will establish a professional, authoritative and international platform for facilitating communication, negotiations and mutually beneficial cooperation among domestic and foreign exhibitors.

International exhibitors from 55 countries and regions will comprise 26 percent of all exhibitors. A number of Fortune 500 companies and global leading supply chain companies will participate.

The first CISCE is hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and organized by China International Exhibition Center Group Limited (CIEC Group), which is under the direct administration of the CCPIT.

Some exhibitors have already booked booths for the second CISCE.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284906/image_5029725_35478447.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/515-companies-organizations-to-participate-in-first-china-international-supply-chain-expo-301997123.html

