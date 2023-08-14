Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Agosto 2023
14:38
comunicato stampa

Adsterra Releases Smart CPM to Automate Bidding and Enhance Cost-Effectiveness for Its Advertisers

14 agosto 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsterra announced the availability of Smart CPM pricing, one of the top-demanded bidding models on the market. Smart CPM enables advertisers and media buyers to adjust bids according to the competition automatically, acquiring traffic most cost-effectively.

The update is available for all Adsterra users registered as advertisers as an additional feature to the CPM pricing. Users are now empowered to turn on Smart CPM when they intend to automate bidding and remove time-consuming manual payout adjustment.

The principle behind Smart SPM is in automating an advertiser's participation in auctions for every ad placement. The advertiser is asked to enter the acceptable bid cap, and the Smart CPM's algorithm will then enter auctions, assess the bids placed by the nearest competitors, and identify the best payout needed to win ad views. The algorithm will aim to pay the least price required to win the auction and never exceed the maximum payout entered by the advertiser.

"With martech evolving, fueled by machine learning, our job is to serve our partners the latest functionality that can save precious time on ad campaigns' tests, control, and management. While the CPM pricing has always been about manual bid management, Smart CPM will take over this routine, protecting the advertisers' budgets and ensuring they receive relevant ad traffic", Gala Grigoreva, CMO at Adsterra, points out. "By automating their bidding tactics, advertisers can now safely embrace more traffic segments while testing ad campaigns, which could have been an issue for beginners dealing with traditional CPM."

Incorporated into the Self-Serve Platform, Smart CPM is now a feature any advertiser can turn on while creating or editing their campaigns. The feature is built on top of the CPM pricing model and can be enabled when running a Popunder, Social Bar, or In-Page Push campaign. 

About Adsterra

Adsterra has been developing a tech-driven, market-leading advertising network to bring together advertisers and publishers across the globe since 2013. Its AI-powered solutions serve for frictionless matching of advertisements to traffic sources. Along with developing adtech solutions such as a proprietary stack of ad formats (Social Bar,) Adsterra focuses on the utmost customer service quality, evolving its in-house Partner Care Program based on the accessibility of competent, industry-specific support for every partner.

www.adsterra.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182494/SMART_CPM_video.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182471/Smart_CPM_by_Adsterra.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adsterra-releases-smart-cpm-to-automate-bidding-and-enhance-cost-effectiveness-for-its-advertisers-301898198.html

