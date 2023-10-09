Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:35 Nobel Economia a Claudia Goldin per ricerche su donne in mercato lavoro

12:24 Terremoto oggi Afghanistan, nuova scossa: magnitudo 4.9

12:12 Belve, Emma Bonino: "Sono guarita dal tumore" - Video

12:07 Covid irrompe al Sinodo dei Vescovi: "Ci sono positivi"

12:04 Infortunio Dybala non è grave, Roma: news su condizioni del giocatore

11:59 Ucraina, 007 Gb: "Guerra ha rafforzato legami Russia-Iran"

11:18 Ascolti tv, vince Cuori 2. Report batte Caduta Libera

10:54 Crolla albero in autostrada, 43enne muore schiacciato su A20 Messina-Palermo

10:54 Moby si rafforza sulla Corsica con due nuove linee

10:52 Vajont, 60 anni fa il disastro. Meloni: "Monito e impegno per Italia più sicura"

10:06 Rottamazione quater cartelle, modifica rate: possibile entro domani 10 ottobre

10:02 Bloccata nella forra del Vajont, salvata escursionista di Portogruaro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AI Diagnostic Platform Company Noul Enters Cancer Diagnostic Business with the Launch of Cervical Cell Analysis Product

09 ottobre 2023 | 12.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YONGIN, South Korea, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noul Co., Ltd., (376930.KR), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based blood and cancer diagnostic platform company, has newly introduced 'miLab™ Cartridge CER', a cervical cell analysis product at the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics 2023.

The miLab™ Cartridge CER is a product automatically staining and analyzing cervical cells. It stains cervico-viginal samples smeared manually or by LBC using the Papanicolaou staining combined with NGSI, a solid-based staining technology developed by Noul. When used with miLab™, Noul's AI-based diagnostic platform, it provides staining, imaging, and cell analysis results that assist user's decision making.

The miLab™ Cartridge CER uses cervical cytology as a screening method, and it can identify the detailed stages of cervical pre-cancer/cancer by utilizing the AI-based morphology analysis, which is the benefit of miLab™ platform. Moreover, it minimizes the total test time allowing users to review the overall area, distinguish between negative and positive cells, and identify the most diagnostically relevant cells.

David Lim, CEO of Noul, said, "Through the launch of cervical cell analysis products, we have made a real step forward in the cancer diagnostic business. The miLab™ Cartridge CER is compatible with both PAP smear and LBC methods, and it enables efficient and accurate cervical cell review with the full automatic staining and analysis. We want to contribute to the early diagnosis of cervical cancer, the fourth largest cancer in the world for women."

Meanwhile, Noul obtained CE mark for miLab™ Cartridge CER in August 2022 and CE-IVDR mark for miLab™ platform in February 2023.

#AI #diagnostic #diagnosis #cancer #cervical #cervix #digital-health #IVD #innovation #Noul #FIGO

About Noul

Noul is recognized for its innovative technology as the first AI-based diagnostic platform company in the blood and cancer sector, with miLab™ platform introduced as "the most advanced digital microscope and fully integrated bench-top platform" in UNITAID's report in 2022.

Website https://noul.kr/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241859/Noul_Photo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854227/4325947/Noul_logo1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-diagnostic-platform-company-noul-enters-cancer-diagnostic-business-with-the-launch-of-cervical-cell-analysis-product-301950686.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza cancer diagnostic platform company an Artificial Intelligence intelligenza artificiale Co. Ltd.
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, gabinetto di sicurezza conferma: "Paese è in guerra"
News to go
Coldiretti: caro-prezzi svuota carrello spesa
News to go
Landini: "Cinque-sei euro all'ora sono salari da fame"
News to go
Pagamenti digitali, entro fine 2023 potrebbero eguagliare i contanti
News to go
Sergio Mattarella in carica da 3167 giorni, nessuno come lui
News to go
Incidente bus Mestre, feriti in miglioramento
News to go
Attacco a Israele, Netanyahu: "Siamo in guerra"
News to go
Rottamazione quater, le ultime news
News to go
Doping, confermata positività di Pogba
News to go
Commissione Ue riduce limiti per nitrati e nitriti
News to go
Meteo weekend, torna il caldo
News to go
Processo Regeni, genitori: "Decisione Consulta dà dignità a Giulio"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza