Amrop, a Leading Global Executive Search and Leadership Consulting Firm, Announces Opening of New Office in Spain

BRUSSELS, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amrop, a leading global executive search and leadership consulting firm, announces the opening of a new office in Madrid, Spain. This strategic expansion marks an exciting milestone for Amrop as it grows across EMEA and challenges the existing local executive search landscape.

Led by Oscar Garcia Velasco, an experienced entrepreneur who has previously led regional and global organizations in the technology and private equity industries, the Amrop Spain team is positioned to provide client-focused executive search and leadership advisory services. Oscar is joined by Partners Isabel Reija, a C-level executive and entrepreneur who is a reference in the local and regional energy industry, and Carmen Tuñas, a seasoned executive search partner with more than 20 years experience working in different industries such as banking, retail, logistics, distribution and private equity, among others. The team is completed by Federico Cuneo, a successful entrepreneur and search professional with more than two decades of experience within Amrop, having been part of the Amrop's Global Board for 9 years and a past Chairman of the Amrop Partnership; Federico joins Amrop Spain as Chair and Senior Global Partner.

"Over the past 3 years Spain has been leading growth in the Euro zone, driven by structural changes, investments, and a dynamic employment market. We see many opportunities in this positive economic climate, and it is therefore the right moment for Amrop to enter the market," says Annika Farin, Chair of the global Amrop Partnership SC. "Amrop Spain will benefit from our strong global capabilities in senior talent acquisition and assessment. We look forward to collaborating with our new team".

Key services offered by Amrop Spain include:

In serving its clients, Amrop Spain will reinforce traditional methods of delivering talent solutions by applying AI based technologies, thereby innovating how the executive search industry operates in Spain - accelerating processes, improving decision-making, and increasing efficiency with our customers.

"Our commitment to excellence and our strong focus on client satisfaction will guide our operations in Spain," added Oscar Garcia Velasco, Managing Partner in Madrid. "Our team brings an innovative and energized approach to the Spanish leadership services sector. We are here to partner with Spanish organizations in attracting and developing top talent, ultimately driving growth and success in Spain and Latam, where Amrop is already a market leader."

Amrop's new Madrid office address is C. José Abascal 56, 2da. planta, 28003, Madrid, Spain.

About Amrop

Amrop is a global leadership consulting firm, offering retained executive search, Board and leadership advisory services. We advise the world's most dynamic, agile organizations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What's Next - adept at working across borders, in markets around the world. Established in 1977, Amrop operates in Asia, EMEA and the Americas across 68 offices in 55 countries.

The Amrop Partnership SC, Rue Abbé Cuypers 31040 Brussels, Belgium, T. +32 471 733 825, E. contact@amrop.com, Brigitte Arhold, COO

