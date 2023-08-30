Arqit and SNC MS UK announce Strategic Teaming Agreement

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With two weeks until the start of DSEI 2023, Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit) and Sierra Nevada Corporation Mission Systems UK, LTD. (SNC MS UK) today announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on creating resilient high-grade security solutions and services. Arqit is a leader in quantum-safe encryption, while SNC MS UK provides leading intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) services to the United Kingdom and its coalition partners.

The partnership aims to harness the power of Arqit's Symmetric Key Agreement Platform and SNC MS UK's services to protect and manage data, communications, devices, sensors and network infrastructures across aerospace and national security customers. This collaboration will offer customers unparalleled levels of resilience, security and privacy across open and closed networks, guarding against both current and future cyber threats including spoofing, harvesting and tampering.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sierra Nevada Corporation Mission Systems UK to address the rising demand for enhanced protection against cyberattacks required by customers," said David Williams, Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Arqit's unique Symmetric Key Agreement Platform enables organisations and enterprises to realise stronger resilience against cyber threats and to take a significant step toward removing spoofing and the quantum threat from risk registers."

The rapid advancement of computing technology and the actions of bad actors continues to expand the threat surface and make traditional encryption methods vulnerable to cyber attacks. Following secure-by-design principles, Arqit's Symmetric Key Agreement Platform is crypto agile and both simple to integrate and scale into existing networks. It supports zero trust principles through life and splits trust network architectures by creating encryption keys at any endpoint, removing the risks associated with key distribution. It protects against today's cyber vulnerabilities and the future quantum threat, securing information in transit and at rest from applications to the cloud, and from IoT/phone to gateways.

"SNC MS UK is a trusted provider of mission systems, autonomy, multi-domain and cross-domain solutions that leverage a combination of platform payloads for air, sea, land, space and cyber components," said Hywel Baker, managing director of SNC Mission Systems UK. "Our customers need assurance that their systems and networks are secure and resilient against both current and future threats. Our partnership with Arqit will empower our defence and national security customers to stay ahead of the growing threat landscape."

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique Symmetric Key Agreement Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Arqit's Symmetric Key Agreement Platform delivers a lightweight software agent that allows devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and operate over zero trust networks. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The Product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents but also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. Arqit was recently awarded the Innovation in Cyber award at the UK National Cyber Awards and Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award at the UK Cyber Security Awards. www.arqit.uk

About SNC MS UK

SNC MS UK is a UK-based List X Defence company supporting autonomy and C5ISTAR services into the Royal Navy, Commando Force, Army, RAF, and Special Forces. We are a premier ISR provider delivering true coalition interoperability through compatible open system architectures and trusted solutions. SNC MS UK is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) which develops the SNC TRAX® software providing a certified command and control (C2) gateway software application utilized in support of JADC2 and multi-domain operations. SNC TRAX leverages the power of tactical data links to enable interaction with assets in real-time, amongst disparate networks and data transports methods. Operational since 2012, it has been proven by thousands of combatant command leaders, tactical operators, operational centres, aircrews and ground units worldwide. www.sncmsuk.com

