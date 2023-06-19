Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Athora successfully completes €600m inaugural listed debt offering

19 giugno 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athora Holding Ltd. (Athora, the Group), a leading European savings and retirement services group, today announced the successful completion of its first debt offering in the public capital markets.

The transaction is a €600 million senior unsecured fixed rate notes issuance due in 2028. The notes, which are listed on the Global Markets Exchange of Euronext Dublin, are expected to qualify as Tier 3 regulatory capital and receive a BBB+ rating from Fitch Ratings.

Accessing public debt capital markets is an important step in Athora's business plan, providing longer-term financing and aligning the Group's capital structure with its long-term savings and retirement services strategy. The issuance further enhances Athora's financial flexibility, adding additional qualifying solvency capital and providing appropriate debt capital funding for the upcoming acquisition from AXA Germany. The funding for the transaction in Germany, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, will be consistent with Athora's rating and leverage targets.

Anders Malmstrom, Athora Group Chief Financial Officer, commented: "The success of this new debt issuance underlines the strength of our business model and financial profile, alongside the continued support of credit investors for the wider Athora Group. The instrument is the first of its kind to be sold to European credit investors and represents an innovation in insurance funding."

 

For information

Credit Investor Relations:

Athora Group

Mike Guille

mike.guille@athora.com

+44 20 3890 6533

Media Relations:

Kate Campbell

kate.campbell@athora.com

+353 86 406 2472

 

 

About Athora

Athora is a leading European savings and retirement services group. We concentrate on the large and attractive traditional life and pensions market, with an ambition to become a leading provider of guaranteed savings and pensions products in Europe. We serve the needs of individual and corporate customers who continue to demand products offering safety of returns, and also provide innovative M&A and reinsurance solutions to other insurers seeking to enhance their capital position or enact strategic change. Athora's principal subsidiaries are Athora Netherlands N.V. (Amstelveen, Netherlands), Athora Belgium N.V./S.A. (Brussels), Athora Lebensversicherung AG (Wiesbaden, Germany), Athora Italia S.p.A (Italy) and Athora Life Re Ltd. (Bermuda). At 31 December 2022, Athora had Assets under management and administration (AuMA) of €74 billion, c.1,700 staff and approx. 2.7 million customers.

For more information, please visit: www.athora.comLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/athoragroup

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/athora-successfully-completes-600m-inaugural-listed-debt-offering-301853725.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza the Group Group the
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza