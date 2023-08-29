Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 12:42
12:39 Spazio, la missione indiana sulla Luna 'riscaldata' grazie ad un'industria italiana

12:34 Governo, Landini scrive a Giorgia Meloni: "Convochi parti sociali"

12:16 Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2023 al via, ospiti e programma

12:15 Repubblica Dominicana-Angola 75-67, Italia agli ottavi anche se perde

12:13 Russia, il caso Prigozhin e il potere di Putin fondato sulla paura

12:11 Ascolti tv, 'Il giovane Montalbano' vince in replica

12:08 Asta Bot 29 agosto 2023, Tesoro colloca titoli per 5,5 miliardi

12:05 Atletica, Jacobs: "Volevo mollare tutto ma non potevo arrendermi"

11:54 Milano, ciclista 28enne travolta e uccisa da camion

11:47 Granchio blu, individuata una seconda specie nel Mar Adriatico

11:43 Loredana Bertè: "Sono stata violentata, avevo 16 anni. Ho smesso di tacere. Io non sono carne (Video)

11:22 Prigozhin potrebbe essere sepolto oggi a San Pietroburgo, Putin non sarà ai funerali

comunicato stampa

BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends

29 agosto 2023 | 11.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 ("Q4 2023 Dividend"), unchanged from the prior quarter.

The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:

(1)(1)

The dividend on the common shares is payable on November 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 30, 2023.  The dividends on the preferred shares are payable on November 27, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 30, 2023. 

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). 

As previously announced, and until further notice, such additional common shares will be issued from treasury with a two percent discount from the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan).  The discount will not apply to common shares purchased under the "Optional Cash Payment" feature of the Plan.

For existing members of the Plan, the discount will automatically be applied to the reinvestment of the Q4 2023 Dividend.  For registered shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan and thereby receive the two percent discount in respect of the Q4 2023 Dividend, Enrolment Forms must be received by the Bank's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by the close of business on November 1, 2023. Beneficial or non-registered holders must contact their financial institution or broker well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to participate.

More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:

http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information/dividend-reinvestment-plan

(1) The Class B Preferred Shares Series 50 and 52 are not listed on any stock exchanges.

 

Internet: www.bmo.com                                                     Twitter: @BMOmedia

For News Media Enquiries: Jeff Roman, Toronto, Jeff.Roman@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; For Bank Transfer Agent Enquiries: Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2Y1, Tel: 1-800-340-5021 (Canada and U.S.), 514-982-7800 (All other countries)

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmo-financial-group-declares-dividends-301912291.html

