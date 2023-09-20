Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:12 Salerno, donna uccisa a coltellate: al vaglio la posizione del marito

16:12 Animali, Ucelli (Mars): "Lavoriamo per mondo sempre più a misura di pet?

16:10 Carlo Conti: "Io a Sanremo? Mai dire mai..."

15:54 Granchio blu, perso il 50% della produzione di cozze e vongole

15:53 Lavoro, Mars, cani in ufficio? clima migliore, persone più felici e aziende più attrattive

15:50 Lazio, allerta meteo domani: previsioni

15:43 IT-alert Lazio, rinviato per allerta meteo

15:16 Migranti, "a Genova minori nei container": la denuncia di Defence for children Italia

15:13 Farmaceutica, Lattuada (Otsuka): "Nel 2022 investiti in R&S 1,7 mld nel mondo"

15:09 Dengue Italia, nuovo caso ad Arezzo

14:47 Carlo III e Camilla a Parigi, coppia reale britannica in visita per tre giorni in Francia

14:28 Fiere, al Gis Focus su sicurezza lavoro e riconversione energetica

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

Bybit and Paradigm Launch Promotion Offering Pro5 Fees for New Options Traders

20 settembre 2023 | 15.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 20 September 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has partnered with Paradigm, the largest institutional liquidity network for crypto derivatives traders, to introduce a fee-slashing promotion for new and professional options traders.

The collaboration between Bybit and Paradigm aims to attract new professional options traders to Bybit's platform, as part of the exchange's efforts to enhance its offerings for institutional participants. Traders will benefit from Paradigm's block trading expertise and Bybit's seamless trading environment.

The promotion focuses on accessibility and competitive fee structures. New users need only complete one trade of any size to participate. Eligible traders will enjoy Bybit's most competitive 'Pro5' fee rate across options, perpetual contracts, and spot trading until October 11. Additionally, traders achieving $10 million in options taker volume via Paradigm by October 11 will be eligible for an extended discounted fee period.

Bybit's options market provides flexibility with daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly expiries on BTC and ETH. Its trading platform delivers robust functionality, world-class infrastructure, and deep liquidity.

“We are excited to collaborate with Paradigm to introduce this exclusive promotion for institutional option traders.” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We remain committed to powering innovation and offering sophisticated trading tools for institutions. This collaboration further strengthens our position as a leading player in the crypto derivatives market.”

“Bybit and Paradigm share an unwavering commitment to serving our institutional customers over the long haul,” said Anand Gomes, co-founder and CEO of Paradigm. “Our collaboration is a testament to our dedication to simplifying the path for institutions venturing into the world of crypto. Together, we pave the way for a future where accessibility and innovation converge.”

Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
professional options traders operatore di borsa traders visited crypto exchange
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Conte a Lampedusa
News to go
Carta docente in arrivo, bonus da 500 euro
News to go
Nagorno, Baku: "Stop a misure antiterrorismo se esercito armeno depone armi"
News to go
Covid, vaccino disponibile dalla prossima settimana
News to go
Ipertensione, i dati Oms
News to go
Assemblea Generale Onu al via, tra i temi il clima e la guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, aperta un'inchiesta
News to go
Champions League, al via oggi per club italiani
News to go
Pnrr, Consiglio Ue approva modifiche Italia
News to go
Miracolo San Gennaro si ripete: sangue si è sciolto
News to go
Bonus psicologo per studenti universitari: come funziona
Migranti, Letta ricorda tragedia Lampedusa del 2013: “Basta vite spezzate” - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza