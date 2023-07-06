Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:34 Testamento Berlusconi, social scatenati: oltre 1 mln di interazioni

17:29 Tour, Pogacar vince sesta tappa e Vingegaard nuova maglia gialla

17:26 Livorno, bambina di 11 anni colpita al parco da pallino di piombo alla nuca

17:03 Wimbledon 2023, pronostici tabellone maschile: quote Sinner e Musetti

16:49 Ucraina, media: colloqui segreti Usa-Russia per la pace

16:42 Commissione inchiesta Covid: cosa pensano Bassetti, Galli e Crisanti

16:36 Caso Cospito, "rivelazioni di segreto d'ufficio": imputazione coatta per Delmastro

16:29 Wimbledon, auto si schianta contro scuola primaria: morta una bambina

16:16 Pnrr, Abodi: "Sport non ha tratto grandi benefici"

16:13 Pnrr, Salvini: "Territori sapranno spendere presto e bene"

16:09 Pnrr, Schillaci: "Avanzamento perfettamente in linea con i tempi"

15:55 Covid, no vax Balanzoni: "Commissione non porterà verità su vaccini e errori"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

Bybit CEO Announces Seamless Fiat Integrations in Keynote Address

06 luglio 2023 | 17.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 6 July 2023 - Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, made significant announcements during his keynote speech today. The speech focused on regulatory achievements, user-friendly features, and offering seamless fiat integrations.

Zhou highlighted Bybit’s dedication to new user education and onboarding, offering services such as fiat transactions, peer-to-peer (P2P) services, demo trading, copy trading, Bybit Earn, and AI-powered trading bots.

Bybit’s P2P service, boasting over 28,000 trusted vendors globally, facilitates seamless fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat exchanges in more than 570 methods and supports over 50 local currencies. With a remarkable 99.9% anti-fraud record, Bybit ensures user safety.

Zhou revealed that Bybit will be integrating its savings products with the Bybit Card, enabling users to earn a flexible yield while utilizing the card for spending. Bybit is committed to improving accessibility and supporting different regions, gradually expanding its debit card services beyond Europe and the UK, Zhou said.

In the past six months, Bybit has made substantial progress in regulatory compliance, Zhou said. The exchange obtained licenses in Kazakhstan and Cyprus, expanding its reach and demonstrating its commitment to operating within regulated frameworks. The company also shared its anticipation of securing further approvals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following its Minimal Viable Product license.

For professional traders, Bybit offers a Unified Trading Account (UTA) which enhances trading across spot, derivatives and options, and loan markets. UTA also includes normal margin mode as well as cross and portfolio modes to serve different customer needs.

Zhou concluded his speech by highlighting the most exciting World Series of Trading competition, which is scheduled for August 2023. This distinguished campaign will bring next-level opportunities to Bybit’s 15 million users and Zhou encouraged everyone to come and be part of the event.

Watch the full keynote here

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his keynote speech today keynote keynote speech visited crypto exchange
Vedi anche
News to go
Berlusconi, aperto il testamento: ecco a chi spetta l’eredità
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie del 6 luglio sulla guerra
News to go
Energia, Pichetto: "Mettiamo al minimo le centrali a carbone"
News to go
Saldi estivi al via da oggi, sei italiani su 10 pronti a fare acquisti
News to go
Dal weekend torna il caldo in tutta Italia
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza