Lunedì 16 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:12
Comunicato stampa

Bybit Introduces Double-Win, a Revolutionary Trading Tool to Capture Market Movements

16 ottobre 2023 | 12.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Bybit Introduces Double-Win, a Revolutionary Trading Tool to Capture Market Movements

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 16 October 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of Double-Win, an innovative trading tool designed to empower users and maximize profit potential in the dynamic crypto market.

 

Double-Win is a groundbreaking short-term structured product that enables users to react swiftly to violent market movements and fast-paced market environment, regardless of whether they are bullish or bearish to. Available now on PC and Android platforms, the iOS version of Double-Win will be released soon.

Key Features of Double-Win include:

1. Flexibility: Double-Win allows traders to profit from market fluctuations in both upward and downward directions, ensuring maximum benefit from volatile price movements.

2. Swift Reaction: With the ability to react swiftly to violent market movements, Double-Win empowers traders to capitalize on time-sensitive opportunities.

3. Unique Profit Mechanism: By offering the ability to profit as long as the settlement price moves away from the preset range, Double-Win provides traders with unparalleled opportunities to achieve exceptional profits.

4. Wide Platform Availability: Currently available on PC and Android platforms, the iOS version is set to be released soon; access through multi-devices supported.

The unique features set Double-Win apart from traditional trading strategies, Bybit users can now capture market opportunities more effectively, optimize their trading strategies, and achieve exceptional results.

"We are excited to introduce Double-Win, a new product aimed at empowering crypto traders," said Ben Zhou, CEO of Bybit. "By expanding our tools like Double-Win, we are diversifying our strategy and solutions for users. This approach gives traders flexibility across assets. With Double-Win as part of our offering, Bybit is well-positioned to meet evolving user needs and achieve success in crypto trading."

#Bybit #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
crypto market visited crypto exchange crypto tool
