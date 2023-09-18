Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:25
Comunicato stampa

Bybit Launches Rewards 2.0 Scheme to Bring More Perks for Its Crypto Debit Card Users

18 settembre 2023 | 14.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Bybit Card Rewards 2.0
Bybit Card Rewards 2.0

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, - Media OutReach - 18 September 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, announced the launch of Rewards 2.0, an upgraded rewards scheme building on the strong uptake of the Bybit Debit Card since its March debut.

https://youtu.be/G_L6NlpJaws

Rewards 2.0 aims to strengthen Bybit's leadership through heightened engagement of existing cardholders and new user acquisition. Members can earn points on all card spending to redeem prizes through Bybit's expanded Rewards Marketplace.

Bybit Card Users can personalize their rewards and enjoy a comprehensive experience.The enhanced Rewards 2.0 program introduces an expanded array of exciting redemption options, including:

• Up to 10% cashback* for spending crypto with Bybit Card;

• Trading Boosters (Trading Bonuses, Coupons, Fee Discounts, NFTs, VIP Trial Cards, and Airdrops);

• Digital Merchandise (gift cards from global eCommerce platforms); and

• Physical Merchandise (exclusive Bybit merchandise and co-branded items).

In addition, Bybit is now accepting applications for its exclusive VIP Card tier which provides elevated benefits and rewards for top-tier customers.

Currently, the Bybit Card supports instant conversion of major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC and XRP to fiat like the Euro and British Pound. The Auto-Savings feature, accessible through the Bybit Card dashboard, provides a convenient solution for Bybit Card users to earn competitive interest rates with an attractive APY. This feature allows users to effortlessly grow their assets in Flexible Savings, while retaining the flexibility to automatically convert and utilize these assets for spending with the Bybit Card, at their discretion.

“Rewards 2.0reinforce Bybit's commitment to innovation, loyalty and industry leadership,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “Through our pioneering programs and broadening services, we aim to advance global cryptocurrency adoption at pace. Bybit will continue pioneering the digital finance revolution through visionary programs and partnerships that cement our role driving this new era.”

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

