Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:59 Covid e isolamento positivi, Schillaci: "Lo toglieremo, di fatto inapplicato"

12:52 Coro Lirico siciliano a Palmi per Festival Lirico Teatri Pietra

12:45 Testamento Berlusconi, nella lettera a figli manca il nome di Luigi

12:41 Russia-Ucraina, cosa vuol dire il crollo del Rublo per l'economia di Mosca

12:34 Lo chef di Villa Zito: "Ho ceduto cocaina a Miccichè"

12:34 Immobili: Roma al palo, investimenti di Milano sono il triplo

12:16 Nations League Volley 2023, Italia sconfigge il Canada: Finals più vicine

12:15 Calciomercato Milan, nuova offerta per Pulisic: statunitense più vicino

11:58 Maltempo, temporali su Milano: Seveso e Lambro a rischio esondazioni

11:57 Ascolti tv, testa a testa tra 'Un amore in fondo al mare' e 'Chi l'ha visto?'

11:50 Napoli, esplosione in fabbrica fuochi d'artificio a Roccarainola: disperso operaio

11:33 A Braila in Romania Webuild inaugura ponte sul Danubio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

Bybit Secures License to Operate Cryptocurrency Exchange and Custody Services in Cyprus

26 giugno 2023 | 12.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 26 June 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is pleased to announce that it has successfully obtained a license to operate a crypto exchange and provide custody services in Cyprus. This milestone demonstrates Bybit's commitment to working within regulatory frameworks and providing its users with secure and compliant trading solutions.

Bybit's newly acquired license from the regulatory authorities in Cyprus allows the company to offer a full suite of services, including trading between crypto pairs and fiat currency pairs, financial services related to crypto assets, and custody solutions tailored to clients in Cyprus and E.U. member states. With this license, Bybit establishes itself as a trusted and regulated platform within the Cyprus cryptocurrency market.

Cyprus is recognized as a burgeoning hub for cryptocurrency activities, with a growing community of crypto enthusiasts and a favorable regulatory environment. Bybit recognizes the immense potential of the Cyprus market and is excited to bring its next-level reliability and opportunities to the local digital asset community.

“At Bybit, we wholeheartedly support the regulatory objective of building a cryptocurrency industry that is both compliant, secure, and transparent, ultimately benefiting all those seeking financial freedom,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “This landmark is a testament to Bybit's commitment to adhering to robust regulatory frameworks while expanding our global presence. We look forward to bringing the Crypto Ark to Cyprus.”

Bybit has a sterling reputation for digital asset security, compliance, and protection. Due in no small part to its enhanced KYC and AML procedures, successfully obtaining the ISO 27001:2013 certification for its robust security management system, and running real-time, on-chain, proof-of-reserves data with a purpose-built Merkle tree.

More From Bybit

Bybit Receives Official Approval to Operate in Kazakhstan

Bybit Obtains ISO 27001 Certification – Compliance, Risk Management, and Efficiency Enhanced

Bybit’s User Base Booms, Exceeds 15 Million

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
visited crypto exchange crypto Bybit Secures License Emirati Arabi
Vedi anche
News to go
Berlusconi, aperto il testamento: ecco a chi spetta l’eredità
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie del 6 luglio sulla guerra
News to go
Energia, Pichetto: "Mettiamo al minimo le centrali a carbone"
News to go
Saldi estivi al via da oggi, sei italiani su 10 pronti a fare acquisti
News to go
Dal weekend torna il caldo in tutta Italia
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza