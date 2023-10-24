Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:33 Meritocrazia Italia, Pecoraro Scanio: "Leggi elettorali devono avvicinare i cittadini alla politica"

17:32 Israele, ok a tregua per un giorno: le news dall'Egitto

17:31 Meritocrazia Italia, Patrizio: "Elezioni europee e legge elettorale temi principali nostro V Congresso"

17:30 Meritocrazia Italia, Mauriello: "Nostra missione favorire cittadinanza attiva, non rappresentanza parlamentare"

17:28 Incidente a Fukushima, 5 lavoratori toccano acqua radioattiva

17:13 Salute, pediatri: "Disagio psichico e violenza, bimbe straniere più a rischio"

17:06 Paura di cambiare lavoro? Da curriculum a soft skills ecco come superarla

17:05 Salute, pediatri: "Oltre 10% giovanissimi stranieri è obeso e sovrappeso"

16:58 Spazio, testata la nuova macchina fotografica lunare

16:47 Caraibi da paura, ad Halloween gli italiani volano al sole

16:40 Ucraina, "per Ue resta priorità". Droni Kiev vicino centrale nucleare Kursk

16:31 Pensioni, quota 103 e come si calcola assegno massimo: news Manovra 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

Bybit Sets New Standard with Master Trader Bootcamp: Earn up to 20,000 USDT Risk-Free in the First-Ever Funded Copy Trading Program

24 ottobre 2023 | 12.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Bybit Sets New Standard with Master Trader Bootcamp: Earn up to 20,000 USDT Risk-Free in the First-Ever Funded Copy Trading Program

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 24 October 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the industry’s first funded program for crypto copy trading with the launch of its highly anticipated Master Trader Bootcamp, where participants can join for free. This initiative empowers traders to unlock their full trading potential while offering the opportunity to earn up to 20,000 USDT through risk-free demo trading.

This unique 14-day trading challenge is set to empower participants and propel their trading careers to new heights. The registration begins immediately and ends on November 18, 2023, 11:59 PM UTC. Participants will be evaluated based on various factors, including account equity percentage change, maximum daily losses/drawdowns, consistency, and trading frequency since joining or the last reset.

Participants are not required to invest any capital, as Bybit provides over 120,000 USDT equivalent in demo funds. This ensures that traders can trade in real-time markets without the fear of financial loss, enabling them to experiment with different strategies and sharpen their trading skills.

The onboarding process for the Master Trader Bootcamp is simple and user-friendly. Participants can seamlessly join the challenge, monitor their results daily, and reset their performance if they wish to try again, all without the need for additional tests or complex procedures.

"At Bybit, we are dedicated to empowering traders and providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. The Master Trader Bootcamp represents our unwavering commitment to supporting the global crypto community,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We believe that every trader deserves a chance to unleash their potential, and we are excited to reward those who demonstrate exceptional skills and dedication."

To learn more about the Master Trader Bootcamp, please visit this link.

Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com 

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
First Ever Funded Copy demo trading visited crypto exchange software
Vedi anche
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa
News to go
Roma, si appropriavano di buoni fruttiferi giacenti: 3 arresti
News to go
Calcio, oggi in campo Atalanta, Roma e Fiorentina
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Milano, arrestato noto rapper Shiva per tentato omicidio
News to go
Rottamazione cartelle esattoriali, scadenza il 31 ottobre
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza