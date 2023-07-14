Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 14 Luglio 2023
12:50
Comunicato stampa

Bybit Trading Bots Smash All-Time-High On the Back of XRP-Led Rally

14 luglio 2023 | 13.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 14 July2023 - Trading bots on Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, have broken all-time highs for trading volume in the last 24 hours, on the back of a sudden crypto rally that saw XRP surge 70%.

Bybit’s free trading bots, which use algorithmic trading strategies to automatically submit buy and sell orders, hit a combined trading volume of $250,000,000 in the last 24 hours, beating the previous record of $220 million. Indeed, the 24-hour trading volume was 2.5 times higher than the average for this quarter.

The surge was led by Bybit’s XRP futures trading bot, which saw a volume of $49,000,000 — over a 49-fold increase from Wednesday, making it the second most algorithmically traded asset on Bybit, behind bitcoin. The crypto exchange also saw a 50% increase in new bots created in the same time period.

Bybit provides smart AI parameters for each trading pair available on its bots. The parameters are maintained by quantitative specialists to maximize profits. Once a user has set up their trading bot and is earning a good return, they can share their strategy with a fellow trader with the click of a button.

“We are excited to see our products performing so well during times of upside volatility,” said Vivien Fang, head of financial products at Bybit. “It’s times like these when Bybit is most proud to be offering next-level opportunities to all market participants. Traditionally, sophisticated trading bots were tools accessible only by elite investors, but, as the world’s Crypto Ark, we simplify these tools to allow easy access to their powerful functionality.”

More From Bybit

Bybit Trading Bot Homepage

21 Best Crypto Grid Trading Bots to Use in 2023 (Updated)

How to Use Bybit Futures Grid Bot

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

For media inquiries, please contact:press@bybit.com

