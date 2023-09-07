Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:35 Governo Giorgia Meloni, oggi Consiglio dei ministri: sul tavolo decreto contro criminalità giovanile

10:25 Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Kiev guadagna centinaia metri al giorno"

10:14 Ucraina-Russia, droni contro Rostov: il momento dell'esplosione - Video

09:56 Us Open 2023, oggi 7 settembre semifinali femminili: Gauff-Muchova e Sabalenka-Keys

09:54 'Turismo e Grandi Eventi', Angelucci (Pd): "In Campidoglio esperti del settore, sinergia tra pubblico e privato per lo sviluppo di Roma"

09:32 Oggi su Retequattro torna in prima serata 'Dritto e Rovescio'

09:31 Ucraina, Russia accusa Usa: "Armi uranio impoverito a Kiev è atto criminale"

09:20 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, oggi 12esima tappa: percorso, in tv e streaming

08:44 Settembre come luglio e agosto, caldo africano in arrivo: previsioni meteo

08:31 US Open, Medvedev: "Un giocatore morirà per il caldo"

08:29 Onorato: "I grandi eventi a Roma contribuiscono a nuovi flussi turistici e investimenti"

08:23 Autocarro in fiamme su autostrada Torino-Savona, circolazione interrotta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

Bybit Unveils Powerful Passive Income Solutions for Crypto Investors

07 settembre 2023 | 09.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 7 September 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has released a lucrative suite of passive income products for new users.

To help investors weather tough market conditions, Bybit is offering new users an exclusive 7-day Fixed Term USDT Savings Product with an impressive 15% APR. The yield is doubled at the end of the period with extra bonuses paid in USDT making a total APR of 30%.

This program enhances Bybit’s powerful passive income products, which include savings-style products with high APYs for digital assets. Additionally, there are intermediate-level products such as Dual Asset mining where, every Friday, VIP-level deals are open to all.

Secondly, Bybit has thrown open the door to its exclusive VIP tiers for 50% less than usual. VIP access is now available for new users who deposit $25,000 or more during the campaign period — and they will also be eligible for the VIP-only Fund Pool with a rate of 4.5% APR. This pool also doubles interest accrued at the end of the 30-day period giving a total 9% APR return for new VIPs.

This product comes on the back of Bybit recently revamping its VIP and PRO tiers, lowering its taker fee rates while increasing the maker fee rates to beat rival crypto exchanges. Bybit is currently offering unparalleled value to VIP and PRO clients.

Finally, users who invite friends to join this campaign will earn a 5 USDT bonus reward for each referee. Users can earn up to 100 USDT in bonus rewards for a maximum of 20 eligible referees.

“Bybit was built in the 2018 bear market and we are building even more intensively this time,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. “To help to our loyal community and users enhance their returns during the current bear market, we are revamping Bybit Earn with simple, safe opportunities to earn yield while waiting for the next bull run.”

Bybit

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
visited crypto exchange lucrative suite crypto Emirati Arabi
Vedi anche
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, prosegue il lavoro della Nazionale a Coverciano
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati dell'80% in 30 anni: lo studio
News to go
Ticket d'ingresso a Venezia, al via dal 2024
News to go
Milano, Sala: "Su affitti brevi New York riferimento"
News to go
Scuola, è allarme caro libri
News to go
Minori, arriva decreto su disagio giovani
News to go
Operazione antidroga, sgominata organizzazione trafficanti
News to go
Napoli, applausi e lacrime ai funerali del musicista ucciso
News to go
Ucraina, Blinken a Kiev
News to go
Truffe, tra sms e messaggi WhatsApp casi in aumento
News to go
Palermo, violenza sessuale su 2 sorelle: in carcere 4 familiari
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati del 79% in 30 anni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza