Martedì 03 Ottobre 2023
Centralis to acquire the business of Ferris

03 ottobre 2023 | 10.00
Centralis Group enhances its Real Estate expertise with its latest acquisition

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxembourg-headquartered Centralis Group today announced its intention to expand its real estate service offering through the acquisition of Luxembourg-based service provider Ferris Group. The acquisition will create a specialized real estate service line co-headed by Sansal Ozdemir and Miro Stoev and further enhances Centralis Group's services for real estate SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) and investment funds.

Ferris is a specialist real asset service provider, working with real estate SPVs and investment funds. The firm specializes in individually tailored solutions, including consolidation and accounting services, corporate secretary and compliance services management and controllership services, business continuity support, transaction support and Yardi Voyager implementation coordination and support. Ferris is one of the first service providers in Luxembourg to implement its own Yardi Voyager platform in 2011 and has lead / assisted several implementation projects since then.

Ferris has a strong and well-established understanding of alternative operating models for real estate investment advisors, managers, and funds. Their approach to client service is an excellent fit for Centralis Group's proactive client-first culture.

Centralis Group is a leading alternative asset and corporate services provider, offering a full range of services and expertise to its global client base. It has established itself as an industry leader, providing customer-centric tailored services through over 280 highly experienced professionals. The Group is headquartered in Luxembourg, with a presence in 13 countries globally. With ambitious expansion plans, the acquisition of Ferris Group is a significant investment for Centralis Group, aligning with their strategic goals. Furthermore, it complements the Group's strategic objective of expanding its client base in this fast-growing segment of the alternative asset industry.

Aidan Foley, CEO of Centralis Group, commented, 'Both the leadership and team at Ferris Group join us with a wealth of experience that will support Centralis Group in providing best-in-class solutions to both our current and new clients as we continue to innovate globally across multiple jurisdictions. Their proactive and detailed planning, client focus, and market knowledge set them apart from their competition, making them a truly excellent fit for Centralis Group's 'customer-first' approach.'

Sansal Ozdemir, Director at Ferris Group, commented, 'We are excited to join Centralis Group and be part of their growth plans. I believe their global offering and comprehensive service solutions delivered by experienced local teams will expand the benefits we can provide to our existing clients, helping them continue to support their long-term growth plans. We collaborate with several leading global real estate firms, and with the increased leverage of the Centralis Group name and the quality of service it represents, we are exceptionally well-positioned as an organization for future business opportunities.'

