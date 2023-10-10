Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:07 Barilla, 12 settimane di congedo retribuito per ogni genitore

17:57 Israele-Hamas, orrore a Kfar Aza: uccisi 40 bimbi e neonati, alcuni decapitati

17:29 Salernitana esonera Paulo Sousa, Filippo Inzaghi nuovo allenatore

17:28 Israele, studenti Sapienza: "Folle dire che chi sostiene palestinesi è amico dei terroristi"

16:52 Guerra Israele-Hamas, Tajani: "Nei prossimi giorni altri 500 rimpatri"

16:40 Israele, la storia di Inbal: una donna salva il kibbutz, uccisi 25 uomini di Hamas

15:54 Enna, omicidio in strada a Valguarnera: ucciso automobilista. Caccia all'uomo

15:52 Israele e la guerra totale, armi ai civili dopo attacco Hamas

15:35 Alessia Pifferi, sì a perizia psichiatrica: la decisione dei giudici

15:23 Calcio e salute mentale, un campione del mondo aiuta gli ex giocatori

15:21 Atp Shanghai, Jannik Sinner eliminato agli ottavi da Ben Shelton

15:12 Israele, italiani dispersi dopo attacco Hamas: l'appello del figlio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Liquor Limited Holds Pre-Public Trading Preview of the First Roadshow for Partial Issued Ordinary Shares

10 ottobre 2023 | 17.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MALACCA, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10th 2023, China Liquor Limited's inaugural preview roadshow for the partial listing of ordinary shares was held at the Hotel Double Tree Hilton Malacca in Malaysia. Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, 1Exchange Securities Exchange, Nasdaq Dubai, Jingying International Industry Holdings Capital Organization, S&P Global Limited, and  other global finance and capital institutions, were invited to participate. Chen Han Xiaoying, Executive Director of Jingying International Industry Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Ultimate Beneficial Owner of China Liquor Ltd., Goh Kok Liang, Executive Director cum Chairman of China Liquor Ltd., Kang Wee Teck, External Director and Fund Manager of China Liquor Ltd., and  Wang Chen, Senior Director of Capital Operations of China Liquor Ltd., presented an overview of the company's strategic planning, business plan, profit plan, selection of stock listing exchanges, company history, capital securitization, asset-backed securitization, and financial analysis. Additionally, revenue forecasts were projected, and other important issues were disclosed.

Various exchanges and professional intermediaries have also focused on China Liquor Ltd.'s shares split and listings in many exchanges, the implementation process, compliance, and valuation of the global listing were questioned and demonstrated. China Liquor Ltd. is a Singapore-registered company whose main business is the acquisition of Chinese Baijiu products, international marketing, sales, and retail. It is the first company in the world with a main business focus on Chinese Baijiu products, split listings in multiple countries, and a final GDR listing.  Kang emphasized that Chinese Baijiu products as an asset will occupy an increasingly important share in the global financial and capital markets due to their financial attributes. It is hoped that the success of the project will inject new impetus and vibrant opportunities into the global retail market for light industrial consumer products, capital markets, and financial markets.

About China Liquor Ltd.

China Liquor Ltd. is the only company in the world that acquires and stores Chinese Baijiu raw materials, acquires Chinese Baijiu products, and is an alternative hard assets company that conducts retail sales globally. With high financial attributes asset storage, base asset-liability ratio, and low operating revenue, the company will leverage its hard assets advantages to implement a parallel model of industry, capital, and finance to provide low-price, high-quality light industrial consumer products originating in China to people around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243268/Image1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-liquor-limited--holds-pre-public-trading-preview-of-the-first-roadshow-for-partial-issued-ordinary-shares-301952475.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza preview London Stock Exchange securities Exchange China Liquor
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, news di oggi 10 ottobre
News to go
Napoli, blitz a Caivano: 9 fermi, coinvolti esponenti ex amministrazione
News to go
Inps cerca 512 medici fiscali: domande entro il 30 ottobre
News to go
Meloni, Biden, Sunak, Macron e Scholz: "Fermo sostegno ad Israele"
News to go
Oggi sciopero taxi
News to go
Assoutenti: con conflitto in Israele possibili aumenti tariffe
News to go
Giornata della salute mentale, nel mondo più di 1 adolescente convive con un disturbo
News to go
Case a 1 euro a Taranto, avviato terzo bando di vendita
News to go
Criminalità, furti e rapine di strada tornano a salire
News to go
Pnrr, versata terza rata all'Italia
News to go
Dybala e l'infortunio, ultime news
News to go
Nobel Economia 2023 a Claudia Goldin
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza