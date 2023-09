LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 14thSeptember 2023, funds managed by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP hold the following position in NewMed Energy.

Name of Organisation Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Date of Disclosure 14th September 2023 Name of Security NewMed Energy Quantity of Securities Owned 52,831,215 Equity Ownership (%) 4.5 % Voting Ownership (%) 4.5 %

Press Contacts:Davidson KempnerGreenbrookRob White/Teresa BerezowskiEmail: DavidsonKempner@greenbrookadvisory.comTel: +44 207 952 2000

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/davidson-kempner-capital-management-lp-holding-in-newmed-energy-301928107.html