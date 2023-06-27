Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dr. Robert Cialdini Launches Cialdini Institute, Empowering Influence Enthusiasts Worldwide

27 giugno 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TEMPE, Ariz., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Cialdini, the internationally acclaimed expert in the field of persuasion, is pleased to announce the launch of the Cialdini Institute. This groundbreaking venture aims to provide individual professionals, coaches, trainers, speakers, agencies, in-company teams, and universities with comprehensive programs that harness the power of ethical influence to drive positive outcomes for all.

 

 

To mark this milestone, Dr. Cialdini hosted two captivating webinars on June 15 and 17, drawing the attention of 10,791 influence enthusiasts from around the globe. During these webinars, the 'Godfather of Influence' shared his insights on four cases of remarkably successful persuasion, focusing on Small BIGs: small changes that deliver big results.

Comprehensive programsSo far, Dr. Cialdini almost exclusively shared his advice with a select group of people only, including professionals at Google, Coca-Cola, and Allianz, to name a few. The Cialdini Institute, www.cialdini.com, now allows him to make his life's work accessible to influence enthusiasts everywhere. The institute's comprehensive programs are designed to provide in-depth knowledge and practical strategies that can be applied immediately, ensuring participants gain a competitive edge in their respective fields.

Create positive outcomes"I regard the Cialdini Institute as the capstone of my career," said Dr. Cialdini. "Understanding how to ethically influence others and ourselves enables us to address many of today's challenges and create positive outcomes for all. However, on my own, I can never reach as many people as we can together. That's why I've chosen to make my life's work accessible to influence enthusiasts from all over the globe."

About Dr. CialdiniDr. Robert Cialdini is known globally as the foundational expert in the science of influence and how to apply it ethically in business. His seven Principles of Persuasion – Reciprocity, Liking, Social Proof, Authority, Scarcity, Commitment & Consistency, and Unity – have become a cornerstone for any organization serious about effectively increasing their influence. Dr. Cialdini's books, including the seminal work "Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion" have sold over 7 million copies worldwide, in 48 languages.

For more information about the Cialdini Institute and its programs, please visit: www.cialdini.com.

The accompanying image is available for unrestricted use.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108595/Cialdini_Institute.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dr-robert-cialdini-launches-cialdini-institute-empowering-influence-enthusiasts-worldwide-301858135.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza in company teams internationally acclaimed expert in the field addestratore trainers
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza