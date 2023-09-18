Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:36 In pensione Elena Lenti, prima macchinista d'Italia: l'annuncio nella metro di Milano - Video

09:44 Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa. Oggi Darmanin a Roma: vedrà Piantedosi

09:33 Caro benzina, prezzo self sopra i 2 euro. Gasolio ai massimi del 2023

09:24 Morto Billy Miller, recitò in 'Febbre d'amore' e 'Suits': aveva 43 anni

09:17 Covid Italia, Schillaci: "Contagi in aumento, vaccino da prossima settimana"

09:16 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna, Protezione civile: "No danni importanti né feriti"

09:03 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Putin nuovo Hitler, rischiamo terza guerra mondiale"

08:17 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, ritardi e cancellazione treni

08:02 Taiwan, Taipei: "Oltre 100 caccia cinesi attorno all'isola"

07:44 Incidente a Roma, 13enne investito e ucciso da auto: si costituisce responsabile

07:31 Ucraina, abbattuti droni Kiev puntati su Crimea. Raid Russia nella notte

06:54 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, scossa 4.9 sentita a Firenze

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dragon eCommerce and Seeders Partner up to Conquer Digital Marketing in China

18 settembre 2023 | 04.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon eCommerce, with over two decades of experience in Asian markets, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Seeders, a renowned online marketing agency from the Netherlands. Together, they are embarking on an exhilarating journey into the promising and dynamic realm of digital marketing and e-commerce in Greater China.

Navigating the Maze of Chinese Marketing and E-commerce

Fabian Schneider, Managing Partner at Dragon eCommerce, observes: "Companies looking to access or expand their business in the Chinese market face substantial challenges around transparency, rising cost of traffic, and creating impactful content. We know Greater China's digital marketing, SEO and e-commerce ecosystems can feel like a maze to international companies and our mission is to help them navigate and provide clarity. This perfectly aligns with Seeders' core values, and we are excited about this partnership."

Dennis Akkerman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seeders, shares Fabian Schneider's excitement and sees this collaboration as a seamless fit with Seeders' overarching strategy as a cross-border marketing agency. "Dragon's remarkable track record in empowering international businesses to flourish in the Chinese market, coupled with Seeders' unparalleled online marketing expertise, is a recipe for success. Together, we aim to empower a multitude of companies to thrive in the vibrant Chinese market."

Adapting to the Unique Chinese Digital Landscape

The digital landscape in Greater China is a world of its own, vastly different from its European and Western counterparts. China boasts a distinctive array of online platforms, social networks, and search engines that dominate the market, including Baidu, WeChat, and Weibo. To succeed in this complex environment, a tailored approach to online marketing is not just a nice-to-have, it's critical.

Unlocking the Chinese Market's Potential

The alliance between Dragon eCommerce and Seeders signifies an exciting new chapter in China's e-commerce and online marketing landscape. As they embark on this journey together, they are poised to support clients seeking access – and success – in Greater China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212915/Dragon_eCommerce_Trading_GroupShot.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213039/Shanghai.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dragon-ecommerce-and-seeders-partner-up-to-conquer-digital-marketing-in-china-301929933.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza marketing marketing agency Conquer Digital marketing Asian markets
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, governo al lavoro su pacchetto sicurezza
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, oltre 11mila morti a Derna
News to go
Lega, Le Pen: "Insieme per difendere nostra identità"
News to go
Caro Prezzi, per lo zucchero rincari del 43% in un anno
News to go
Migranti, Meloni a Lampedusa con von der Leyen: "Siamo qui per voi"
News to
Incidente Frecce Tricolori, impatto con stormo uccelli ipotesi più probabile
News to go
Kata, il punto sulle indagini per la bimba scomparsa a Firenze
News to go
Mahsa Amini, tensioni e proteste in Iran
News to go
E' morto Fernando Botero
News to go
Spostavano salme per nuove sepolture, 16 arresti
News to go
Alluvione Libia, Onu chiede 67 milioni di dollari per aiuti
News to go
Mafia, Mattarella: "Don Puglisi eroe civile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza