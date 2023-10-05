Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
DSP International UK Limited appoints Vaishak Swamy to Head business in Europe and Americas

05 ottobre 2023 | 13.57
MUMBAI, India, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP International UK Limited announced the appointment of Vaishak Swamy as Managing Director & Head of Europe and Americas. In his new role, Vaishak will be responsible for growing DSP's business across Europe & the Americas and strengthening DSP's relationships with existing international investors.

Vaishak has two decades of experience in the investment management industry, with a proven track record of successfully raising long-term assets from global investors. In his past role as Chief Executive Officer of Kotak Mahindra (UK) Limited, he was a driving force for their international business and was a purposeful advocate of the firm's ESG efforts. Previously, he has worked with ICICI Bank in India and UK.

"Vaishak brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in international investment management, which would be instrumental in strengthening and growing our business across Europe and the Americas. I am confident that Vaishak's strategic vision along with his ability to connect with institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds and family offices would provide a huge impetus to drive DSP's global success," says Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Asset Managers. 

About DSP Group

The DSP Group has a rich history of over 160 years. The family behind DSP has been very influential in the growth and professionalization of capital markets and the money management business in India over the last one and a half centuries. DSP Group is currently headed by Mr. Hemendra Kothari.

DSP Asset Managers, backed by the DSP Group, has an over 25-year track record of investment excellence. Today, it manages money for over 35 lakh investors from all walks of life: hard-working salaried individuals, high-net-worth individuals, NRIs, small and mid-sized business owners, large private & public corporations, trusts and foreign institutions.

Our investors' interests will always remain at the core of our business and we will continue to maintain a relentless focus on doing what's best for them, as they #InvestForGood.

Visit us on dspim.com for more.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239577/Vaishak_Swamy.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsp-international-uk-limited-appoints-vaishak-swamy-to-head-business-in-europe-and-americas-301948324.html

