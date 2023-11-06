Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 06 Novembre 2023
ENGWE: Shaping the Future of E-Bikes at EICMA 2023

06 novembre 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE Electric Bicycles, a renowned fat-tire e-bike brand with over 8 years of history, is all set to make a significant impact at EICMA 2023. They continue their unwavering commitment to revolutionizing urban transport, enabling riders to explore new possibilities.Join them in Hall 11, Stand R12 from November 7 to 12, 2023

ENGWE's 2023 Line-up: Pioneering Innovation

In 2023, ENGWE unveils a range of groundbreaking electric bikes designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of urban explorers. Here are the key highlights:

ENGWE M20 : The Power-Packed Maverick

The ENGWE M20 is an incredible budget-friendly option, poised to rival the best in the market.With its unique café racer design and impressive power, it offers riders a distinctive blend of style and performance, surpassing even the Super73 in terms of battery endurance.

ENGWE L20: Redefining Convenience

The ENGWE L20 e-bike is a groundbreaking innovation in the e-bike segment, featuring ENGWE's first step-through design. This feature provides it with excellent cargo capacity while making it especially suitable for female riders and anyone seeking a comfortable and easy ride.

ENGWE E26: Style Meets Power

The ENGWE E26 e-bike embodies the perfect blend of style and power. With innovations in color, an expanded frame, and superior performance, it caters even more effectively to the needs of larger riders. Its captivating design sets a fresh industry trend.

ENGWE X Series: The flagship rangeOur 2023 flagship models, the X26, X24, and X20, come equipped with remarkable features like extended battery life, triple shock absorbers, and a powerful 1200W motor, offering the ideal companions for winter outdoor rides.

ENGWE X24 & X26 Ymir Limited Editions: A Collector's DreamIn appreciation of their dedicated fans, this limited edition promises a unique, collector's experience, allowing enthusiasts to own a piece of ENGWE history.

ENGWE's Innovative JourneyIn its Nine-year history, ENGWE has led urban transportation innovation with cost-effective and forward-thinking electric bikes. Their commitment to creativity is evident in their 20+ patents, pushing e-bike technology boundaries. They've garnered recognition from industry leaders like Forbes, BikeRadar, Electrek, CNET, and Bicycling for exceptional product quality and design.

Experience ENGWE's E-Bikes

ENGWE cordially invites all e-bike enthusiasts to visit their booth at EICMA 2023. For more information about ENGWE Electric Bicycles and their participation in EICMA 2023, please visit their US and EU official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266512/ENGWE_E_Bikes_EICMA_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-shaping-the-future-of-e-bikes-at-eicma-2023-301977763.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza significant impact at is all set e bike brand at
