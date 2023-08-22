Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 13:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:01 Ucraina, Zelensky vede von der Leyen: "Ci aspettiamo progressi su adesione a Ue"

12:58 Caldo Italia, anche cani e gatti nella morsa dell'afa: come difenderli

12:49 Meteo, Nerone da oggi alla massima potenza: è caldo record. Fino a quando?

12:48 San Vito Lo Capo, la obbliga a pagare in contanti e senza ricevuta: ad arrivo cc ristoratore scappa

12:09 Virus respiratorio sinciziale neonati, in Usa ok primo vaccino per donne incinte

11:50 Calciomercato Roma, Zapata e Lukaku: ultime news attaccante

11:47 Giorgia Meloni: "Palazzo Chigi come ottovolante, a volte vien voglia di scendere"

11:12 Stupro Palermo, ragazzo scarcerato: "Galera di passaggio, più forti di prima"

11:04 Genova, migliorano le condizioni della donna presa a sassate

10:50 Ballando con le Stelle, Rosanna Lambertucci seconda concorrente ufficiale

10:42 Creme e doccia tiepida per pelle sana post-vacanza, i consigli dell'esperta

10:33 Giappone, giovedì lo scarico in mare delle acque radioattive di Fukushima

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ERLING HAALAND BECOMES MIDEA BRAND AMBASSADOR

22 agosto 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, one of the world's leading and largest home appliances producer has today announced Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as its Official Global Brand Ambassador. 

Today's announcement is the latest extension of Midea and Manchester City's successful partnership that began in January 2020 and recently renewed in May this year. To date, the partnership has engaged millions of global fans with award-winning activations. 

To celebrate Erling becoming an Official Brand Ambassador, Midea and Manchester City have today launched a video campaign that brings to life the brand's mantra, 'make yourself at home' by showcasing Erling's use of Midea products within a tranquil home environment to find balance and the needed 'power' for his second home, the Etihad Stadium.

The leading home appliance brand will continue to collaborate with City's treble winner for future seasons, connecting Erling's fanbase with Midea customers and football fans globally, through a variety of content campaigns, as well as exclusive merchandise giveaways and other digital activities.

Erling Haaland said, "Midea is a proud partner of Manchester City and I've enjoyed being part of campaigns during my time with the club so far. I've noticed the Midea logo across the Etihad Stadium and having learned about their size and ambitions, I am pleased to become a Global Brand Ambassador today. The first video we shot a few weeks ago was really fun and I am looking forward to working together moving forwards."

Eric Wang, President, Midea Group's Smart Home Business said, "Erling Haaland is a household name, a player the entire world is looking at and talking about. He is so humble yet so powerful, and at 23 years old has such a potential to still be unleashed – similar to our Midea brand. We're so delighted to kick off our partnership with him today."

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #278 on the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturing companies which businesses go beyond smart home appliances. In early 2021 the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation and Digital Innovation.

All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology

The Midea brand believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers – enabling them to "make yourself at home".

Midea Group's globally 40 production centers and approximately 166,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 51.39billion in 2022. Its 31 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 80,000 granted patents to-date.

www.midea.com www.midea.com/global/ManchesterCity www.midea-group.com 

Contact

Brando BrandstaeterHead of Global Brand Management & CommunicationMidea Group's International Business DivisionBrando.Brandstaeter@Midea.com 

Melissa FenlonHead of Marketing CommunicationsCity Football Groupmelissa.fenlon@cityfootball.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2190481/Haaland_Announcement_PR.jpgVideo - https://youtu.be/sHUAq7f_oUU

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/erling-haaland-becomes-midea-brand-ambassador-301905891.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza as its Official Global Brand Ambassador BECOMES MIDEA brand AMBASSADOR announced Manchester City largest home appliances
Vedi anche
News to go
Vino, Francia sorpassa Italia
News to go
Crisi d'impresa, aumentate procedure di gestione
News to go
Usa, la Cina protesta dopo il summit a Camp David
News to go
Caldo, il Cnr: "Tutti i ghiacciai alpini sopra lo zero"
News to go
Scuola, Assoutenti: "Per corredo e libri prezzi tra +8 e +10%"
News to go
Manovra, Giorgetti: "Sarà complicata, non si potrà fare tutto"
News to go
Atp Cincinnati 2023, Djokovic batte Alcaraz e vince il torneo
News to go
Usa, uragano Hilary colpisce Los Angeles
News to go
Serie A 2023-2024, le partite di oggi
News to go
Bologna, affittacamere in centro evade fisco per oltre 600mila euro
News to go
Carburanti, Codacons: "Misure governo insufficienti per tutela tasche degli italiani"
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi non si fermano. Polemica con i sindaci
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza