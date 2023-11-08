Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:08 Papa Francesco scrive un libro sulla sua vita, ‘Life’ uscirà a primavera

09:54 Pier Silvio Berlusconi: "Se Rai si comporta da tv commerciale fa male alla tv e al Paese"

09:48 Dengue, in Italia 306 casi da inizio 2023: il bollettino

09:41 Maltempo verso Sud, poi nuova perturbazione: le previsioni meteo di oggi

09:29 Scuolabus contro un palo a Castiglione del Lago, 14 bimbi contusi

09:11 100 anni fa nasceva il papà del microchip Jack St. Clair Kilby

09:03 Fiorello: "Giù le mani da Ranucci, noi siamo con lui"

08:54 Emis Killa contro Fedez per il caso Shiva: "Non parlare di me"

08:41 Migranti, accordo Italia-Albania: Lega smentisce "malumore" di Salvini contro Meloni

08:24 Mattarella a Seul: "Guerra mai conclusa comporta rischio costante di violenze"

07:51 Israele: "Leader Hamas morti che camminano dentro e fuori Gaza"

07:41 Israele tra appelli per una tregua a Gaza e timori per il dopoguerra

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Exness launches Exness Team Pro with line-up of top global influencers

08 novembre 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, multi-asset broker Exness announced the launch of its new influencer program, Exness Team Pro, through which it has leveraged the influence of international trading professionals, each possessing a large following and established voice within their respective communities.

 

 

The members of Exness Team Pro are: Nicolas Palacios, Momen Medhat, Mohsin Sher, Dennis Okari and Kojo Forex. This ensemble, who act as Exness' brand ambassadors, play a key role in crafting valuable storytelling around the broker's offerings, value proposition, differentiation, and credibility.

Through their content, the Pros share their unique perspective on trading - their success stories, testimonials, and experiences - becoming an authentic voice for Exness and extending its reach to relevant audiences.

About his collaboration with the leading broker, Kojo Forex remarked: "The best thing about it for me as an ambassador is being able to add credibility to my own personal brand while putting the spotlight on Exness as the ideal brokerage for retail traders in sub-Saharan Africa."

Dennis Okari also commented: "Exness Team Pro embodies the true essence of collaboration and professionalism, something much needed in today's forex industry. I'm proud to be associated with such a remarkable team that is taking the trading experience to greater heights."

Momen Medhat added: "With its user-friendly platform, lightning-fast execution, and wide range of trading instruments, Exness caters to both beginners and seasoned traders alike. And its transparent and reliable approach to handling funds in the deposit and withdrawal process seems to instil trust and confidence in them."

"By joining Exness Team Pro, my trading experiences are stepping up to the next level, with one of the biggest and best brokers in the world. Great things will come from working with Exness, both for my personal trading and the whole community," Nicolas Palacios also commented.

"Being part of this elite group of highly-skilled traders who are passionate about sharing their experiences and insights has been truly inspiring," Mohsin Sher said. "Together, we are breaking barriers, achieving financial stability, and making waves in the trading world," he concluded.

From the broker's side, Alfonso Cardalda, Exness Chief Marketing Officer, commented: "The talented individuals in Team Pro are the face and voice of our brand and our trading community, and a great example of collaboration across the entire Exness ecosystem. Stay tuned to learn about strategies and experiences from some of the world's top traders."

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Today, Exness is recognised as the largest retail market maker, with a monthly trading volume of over $4 trillion and a loyal client base which counts over 600,000 active traders.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269576/Exness_Team_Pro.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207022/Exness_Logo.jpg

Media contact:Constantina Georgiadou constantina.georgiadou@exness.com +35725030959

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exness-launches-exness-team-pro-with-line-up-of-top-global-influencers-301980409.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza multi asset broker Exness influencer program Exness Team Pro Earlier this year
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, denuncia Onu: "Un bambino palestinese ucciso e 2 feriti ogni 10 minuti"
News to go
Campi Flegrei, Ingv: "Rallentato per ora il sollevamento del suolo, ma è la natura che comanda"
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Intesa Sanpaolo e Isybank
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Migranti, accordo Italia-Albania su due centri d'accoglienza
News to go
Rc Auto, esposto all'Antitrust contro clausole vessatorie
News to go
Milan-Psg, scontri tra tifosi: guerriglia urbana su Navigli
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ocse: reddito reale famiglie italiane cala dello 0,3%
News to go
Maneskin trionfano anche agli Mtv European Music Awards 2023
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Iran contro gli Usa: "Sostengono massacro"
News to go
Frutta e verdura, +20% prezzi in un anno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza