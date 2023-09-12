Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:13 Campari, il ceo Bob Kunze-Concewitz lascia dopo 18 anni: arriva Matteo Fantacchiotti

11:51 Cellule cerebrali chiave per memoria, apprendimento e movimento: la scoperta

11:46 Clima, è il terzo anno più bollente da 1800 in Italia

11:45 Terna: Tyrrhenian Link, ministero autorizza la tratta ovest Sicilia-Sardegna

11:14 Ascolti tv, Grande Fratello parte con il 23%

10:50 Fdi, al via assemblea nazionale con Giorgia Meloni

10:40 Ryanair, O’Leary: "Decreto caro voli illegale, Ue lo rigetterà"

10:33 Kata scomparsa a Firenze, 5 indagati: "Usciti da ex hotel con borsone e due trolley"

10:21 Prezzi carburanti, nuovi rialzi per benzina e diesel

09:59 Mutui, possibili rincari fino a 303 euro se Bce aumenterà tassi

09:55 400 milioni di euro del Pnrr per il ripristino degli ecosistemi marini

09:50 IT-alert: oggi 12 settembre primo messaggio test a Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche Campania

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Exness monthly trading volume reaches record-breaking $4.5 trillion

12 settembre 2023 | 11.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker Exness has reported a record-breaking $4.521 trillion in monthly trading volume and 625,626 active clients for August.

These results follow July's record-breaking $3.91 trillion trading volume and 571,380 active clients. The August results show a surge of 36% in monthly trading volume from July and a 9.49% rise in active clients.

It is worth noting that this is the first time that a CFD broker has ever exceeded the $4 trillion mark.

Exness has been consistently breaking trading volume records for over two years, being the first retail CFD broker to cross the $1 trillion, $2 trillion and $3 trillion thresholds, prior to this new industry first. The company attributes its continuous success to its global expansion and the trust instilled in its clients worldwide, evident in the continuous increase of active clients.

Exness CCO Damian Bunce said "It has been an exceptional month for us with growth records coming from almost all our regions including both new and established markets. This is a sure sign of increased growth across the entire industry. Our volume growth in assets was largely a commodities story which follows the macro themes underway in global markets. We had record volumes in both energies and precious metals but also, for the first time, record volumes in FX minors. Our crypto volumes were healthy but not breaking any records, with stocks and indices following regular trends."

About Exness:

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Exness' ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced. Exness' identity and commitment to the two worlds of technology and ethics, as well as its loyal client base which counts over 600,000 active traders are key drivers of the global brand. Today, Exness records over $4.5 trillion in monthly trading volume and has set its focus on a strategic expansion to new corners of the world.

Contact:  

Constantina Georgiadouconstantina.georgiadou@exness. com+35725030959

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207038/Exness_Headquarters.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207022/Exness_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exness-monthly-trading-volume-reaches-record-breaking-4-5-trillion-301923760.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza volume reaches record breaking monthly trading volume Exness monthly breaking
Vedi anche
News to go
Cremlino: "Colloqui Putin-Kim su temi sensibili"
News to go
Migranti, notte di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pensioni e Opzione Donna, le news
News to go
Smartphone prima dei 12 anni può ridurre apprendimento, lo studio
News to go
Regno Unito primo Paese al mondo a somministrare terapia anti-cancro con iniezione
News to go
Eredità Berlusconi, i figli accettano senza riserve
News to go
Pnrr, ok Ue a terza rata per Italia
News to go
Strage Brandizzo, Papa ricorda le vittime
News to go
Russia, Cremlino conferma: Kim nei prossimi giorni in visita su invito di Putin
News to go
Juve, Exor: "Destituite di fondamento ipotesi cessione"
News to go
Varese, frode carosello in settore carburanti: Gdf sequestra conti per oltre 1,2 milioni
News to go
Matteo Messina Denaro, peggiorano le condizioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza