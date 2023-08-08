Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 17:14
comunicato stampa

Financial Economics Expert Torben Voetmann Elected as President of The Brattle Group

08 agosto 2023 | 17.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce that Principal Torben Voetmann has been elected as its next President, effective immediately. Dr. Voetmann succeeds Principal David J. Hutchings, who served as Interim President. Mr. Hutchings is returning to full-time consulting, focusing primarily on tax controversy and transfer pricing matters.

"Leading the firm over the past year has been a professional privilege for me, and I now look forward to spending more time helping Brattle's clients address their challenges in an ever-changing world. We are in great hands with Torben," shared Mr. Hutchings. "Torben exemplifies Brattle's core values and models our foundational principles in all aspects of his work. His vision for Brattle is clear, energizing, and forward-focused, and his past leadership and academic background are terrific assets for our firm."

Dr. Voetmann has been a Principal in Brattle's San Francisco office for a decade, and a member of the firm's Management Committee since 2020, one of several leadership roles he has held. In his consulting work, Dr. Voetmann has testified at trials and hearings, and consulted on issues related to financial econometrics, corporate finance, event studies, stock market behavior, market microstructure, capital markets, and the assessment of losses and damages. His professional and testimony experience covers topics related to market efficiency and materiality in securities fraud and misrepresentation and omission cases. Dr. Voetmann has also been an expert witness on valuation issues related to mergers and acquisitions, appraisal actions, and other disputes involving the valuation of private and public companies. He consults on disputes involving private equity and venture capital investments, valuation of illiquid securities, and options. He also frequently addresses transaction, investigation, and valuation disputes involving large and complex datasets.

A well-published author, Dr. Voetmann has written many peer-reviewed articles for prestigious financial journals, including the Journal of Corporate Finance, Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, Financial Management, Review of Finance, Quarterly Journal of Finance, and The European Journal of Finance.

Prior to joining Brattle, Dr. Voetmann was a Principal at a global economics consultancy. He has taught undergraduate and graduate-level courses in corporate finance, security analysis, and valuation at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"We're thankful to David for the strong leadership, dedicated engagement, and lasting contributions that he made during his tenure as Brattle's Interim President," said Dr. Voetmann. "I'm excited to undertake the role of President during a time of great opportunity for Brattle. We are a firm of experts with unique and specialized areas of expertise, as well as a truly differentiated culture and approach to how we serve clients. As President, I will work to ensure that Brattle remains committed to delivering impeccable work for our clients, and to developing our people into great experts, consultants, and leaders."

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has over 500 talented professionals across three continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.  

